'One of a kind': West Cork bids farewell to horse enthusiast Phil Burchill

THE passing of Phil Burchill at the age of 92 marks the end of a remarkable life, lived with enormous character, warmth, humour and, above all, a deep love for her family and the people around her.

Born in Bawnishal, Castlehaven, in February 1934, Phil spent 59 years married to her beloved husband Sammy.

Together they created their family home in Rineen, a place that became much more than just a house.

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It was a place where people gathered, friendships were made and everybody was made to feel welcome.

Phil had a wonderful gift for making people feel at home.

She loved people, loved conversation and was a great storyteller.

She had a quick wit, a wonderful sense of humour and was never afraid to give her opinion.

Those who knew her will remember the laughter, the stories and, of course, the craic that always seemed to follow Phil wherever she went.

But perhaps the greatest passion running through Phil's life was her love of horses.

She and Sammy spent many Sundays travelling to trotting meetings, while showing and harness racing became a huge part of family life.

Her beloved Stoneriggs Rascal held a particularly special place in her heart and provided her with some of her happiest memories.

One of the great highlights of her final weeks came at the RDS Horse Show in Dublin, just two weeks before she passed away.

There, she watched with enormous pride as Regina, Jenny and John competed and enjoyed great success at one of the country's most prestigious horse shows.

It was also apt that Phil grandson, Eoin, represented Ireland and won at the International Trotting Festival in Dundalk.

She followed his success with enormous pride. For a woman whose life had been so closely connected to horses and racing, seeing her grandson achieve success representing his country was a wonderfully fitting final chapter.

Away from the horses, Phil was a woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life.

She loved looking her best, never missing her weekly hair appointment, she enjoyed Sunday Mass, a good football match and, naturally, a hot whiskey or Baileys and a good chat.

Above all, Phil was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored her family. She was immensely proud of her children, her 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Phil's legacy will not simply be remembered in photographs or stories.

It will live on in her family, in the horses and racing she loved, in the friendships she made and in the many people who were welcomed through the doors of Rineen over the years.

Phil was without doubt glamorous, funny, strong-minded, generous, proud, and full of life.

She was, quite simply, one of a kind.

Perhaps the most fitting farewell for a lady who loved horses, racing and a good story is that somewhere beyond this life, she is once again beside Sammy, and together they are sharing a hot whiskey, talking horses, telling stories and waiting patiently for that all-important red rosette.