Back to school and back to you

By SARAH -LOUISE GALLAGHER

THERE is something about the Back to School feeling that never leaves us, even as adults. The smell of new copybooks, the routine returning, the sense of a fresh start - it’s almost impossible not to feel that little spark of motivation.

And for many parents, especially those who have spent the summer juggling work, childcare, and everything in between, September arrives like a breath of fresh air.

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It is also one of the best times of the year to think about your next step. Whether you are a stay-at-home parent who has been out of the workforce for a while, or someone who has been working but feels ready for a change, this season naturally creates space to reassess where you are and where you want to go.

For stay-at-home parents, the return to routine can feel like a reset button. Or a scary moment of what do I do now? When the kids head back to school, the house gets quieter, the days get more structured, and suddenly there is room to think about yourself again.

Many parents tell me they feel a mix of excitement and nerves; excitement at the idea of rediscovering their professional identity, and nerves about stepping back into a job market that may look very different from the one they left. But here is the truth - employers today value life experience, resilience, and adaptability more than ever. Parenting builds all

three.

If you have been working but feel stuck, September is a natural turning point. The summer slowdown is over, companies start hiring again and new budgets are released. That means opportunities, real ones, begin to open up.

There is also something deeply personal about this time of year. Watching your children walk into school with their oversized bags and fresh confidence can remind you of your own potential. Kids don’t question whether they are ready for the next class, they just go. They trust that they will learn as they go. Now there is a lesson in that for all of us.

Maybe you have spent years putting everyone else first. Maybe you have been telling yourself you will look for a new job when things settle, ah when the time is right. Maybe you have even forgotten what it feels like to be excited about your own future?

Back to School season is your reminder that you are allowed to start again too. It does not have to be a dramatic leap or full on. It can be updating your CV, exploring roles, or simply having a conversation about what might be possible. The important part is giving yourself permission to try.

September is definitely not just for children starting a new chapter. It is for parents too, rediscovering their confidence, reclaiming their ambitions, and stepping into roles that fit the life they have built. Back to School means Back to You. And there is no better time to begin than right now!

Sarah-Louise Gallagher is the founder of Impulse Recruitment and a go-to voices for honest, practical career advice, with over 16 years’ experience in the industry. She writes The Career Expert with SarahLouise, helping readers navigate work, confidence, and change within their career world.