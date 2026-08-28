CARBERY JAHC ROUND-UP: Ballinascarthy and Dohenys guarantee knockout spots

THE battle for the six spots in the knockout stages of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship has ramped up.

With three groups, it’s the top two in each that will progress to the knockout phase. The best two group winners go into the semi-finals while the third group winner and the three runners-up will contest two quarter-finals.

In Roinn 3, defending champions Ballinascarthy and Dohenys have both guaranteed their spots in the knockout rounds. Both teams have a 100 percent record after two rounds, while both St Colum’s and Kilbrittain have zero points.

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In the latest round of action, Dohenys defeated Kilbrittain 1-14 to 1-9, with Kieran Forbes scoring a first-minute goal for the Dunmanway team, while Euan Lehane was accurate from frees. It was level at the break, 1-6 to 0-9, but Dohenys pulled away early in the second half thanks to points from Lehane, Steven Daly and Chris Cronin to open a 1-14 to 0-9 lead. Kilbrittain didn’t score until late in the second half.

Ballinascarthy beat St Colum’s 2-24 to 1-13, a result that sees the champions march on. Bal take on Dohenys on September 6th in Clonakilty with the winner here guaranteed to take one of the two semi-final spots up for grabs.

Meanwhile, in Roinn 1, it’s all to play for heading into the final round of games, as three teams battle for the spots. St Mary’s beat Kilbree 3-15 to 3-13 and top the group on four points. Jack Hurley was the hero here with a late, late goal for the Saints, while Olan Corcoran and Brian Everard also rattled the back of the net. Elsewhere, Kilbree and St James are both on two points. The Saints beat Newcestown 3-17 to 2-14.

In the final round of games on September 4th, St Mary’s play St James in Clonakilty, while Kilbree meet Newcestown in Ahiohill. “There is a scenario where three teams could finish on four points.

In Roinn 2, Randal Óg are in top spot after they beat Bandon 1-17 to 1-10, having led 1-8 to 0-3 at the break. With Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas beating Clonakilty 0-17 to 0-13, it’s all to play for going into the final group games. Clon will take on Bandon in Dunmanway, while Mathúnas face Randals in Enniskeane.