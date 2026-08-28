Castlehaven. Clonakilty. Two football powerhouses. Two long waits. But only one can win Carbery U21A final

THOMAS Clancy knows better than most the importance of winning the Carbery U21A football championship.

This is a competition that holds a special place in the local GAA scene.

Back in 2013, Clancy was man-of-the-match when Clonakilty beat Castlehaven 0-12 to 0-3 to lift the title for the first time since 1999. The then Cork U21 was captain, too.

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Fast forward 13 years, Clancy is now manager of the Clonakilty U21s who take on Castlehaven in this Sunday’s Carbery U21A decider in Dunmanway (3.30pm).

‘It was always a competition that my age group loved playing in,’ he says.

‘It’s a stepping stone into senior and adult teams, it’s knock-out football, and for some it’s probably the last year you’re going to be playing with all your friends before some go to senior and some of them you might never play with again.’

For both Clonakilty and Castlehaven, this is an opportunity to end a long wait for this title. Clon’s last Carbery U21A football success was in 2015, their third title in a row as they dominated the competition – they beat Castlehaven in those three finals. But this will be Clon’s first appearance in an U21A football final since then.

Castlehaven’s wait to lift the cup has gone on longer. The club’s last success was in 2010, the season they went on to conquer the county. Since then, they have lost U21A finals in 2013, ’14, ’15, ’17 and ’20.

‘It’s hard to win this competition,’ says Castlehaven U21 manager Dinny Cahalane.

‘You've got to go back to the team that had Mark Collins, Damien Cahalane and Brian Hurley; the year we won the county as well.’

Haven are back in a first final since 2020 after wins against Newcestown (3-18 to 2-8) in the quarter-final and Carbery Rangers (3-12 to 0-11) in the semi-final.

Averaging 0-24 per game, Micheál Maguire (3-8, with 2-7 from play), Eoin Maguire (1-8), Daniel McCarthy (0-4) and Danny O’Donovan (0-4) are among their top scorers.

‘Two good wins, and good for the confidence,’ Cahalane says.

‘But we know what we’re coming up against – a very good Clon team. They are very strong around the middle, and have good, tight markers in the back.’

It’s surprising that Castlehaven and Clonakilty – the two most successful football clubs in Carbery – have endured lean times in this competition. But that also tells you something about the competitiveness of this championship.

Ilen Rovers, Dohenys, O’Donovan Rossa, Carbery Rangers, Ibane Gaels, Newcestown and Bantry Blues have all been crowned champions since Clon last won in 2015. It’s not easy to win. That’s why success means so much.

The competition has been moved around the calendar in recent years, but its prestige is still intact. Being U21 kings matters.

Key to both teams’ chances on Sunday will be how their main men perform – the U21 footballers who also line out with their clubs’ seniors.

When Clon and Haven drew in the premier senior championship last week, there was a sprinkling of U21 players on both sides.

Haven U21s top scorer Micheál Maguire started in attack, while both Danny O'Donovan and Shane O’Connell came on. For Clon, Darragh Gough, Des Kenneally and Dylan Harrington all started that senior game.

‘Look, they’ve been training with the senior footballers all year, so you’re looking at those fellas to drive it on in U21. In fairness, they are. They’re giving what they can, leading by example,’ Clancy explains.

En route to this final, Clonakilty beat O’Donovan Rossa (1-14 to 1-11) and then Dohenys (2-21 to 1-13), with All-Ireland-winning Cork minor forward Tom Whooley topping the scoring charts (1-12), followed by Darragh Gough (0-12) and Des Kenneally (1-3).

‘We know playing Castlehaven will be another step up,’ Clancy says.

‘It will be a bigger challenge than what we’ve faced so far. All we’re looking for is a good performance from the team, go out and give it everything, and see where it takes you from there then.’

Dinny Cahalane is of a similar mindset: deliver a good performance and see where that takes his Castlehaven team.

Of course he wants to win – it’s in this club’s DNA – but he can also see the bigger picture.

‘It’s brilliant for the younger lads, especially the 17-, 18-year-olds there. We’re a very young team, a lot of them are minor, but it’s giving them great experience because next year, these lads, the 17-year-olds, will be stepping up to the juniors. The following year, they’ll be stepping up to the seniors,’ Cahalane explains.

‘I think what’s helping us big time is that the lads are training with the seniors. And then the minors, the older minors, train with the seniors when they're not training with the minors.

‘That's a great help, to be training with the likes of Mark Collins and Brian Hurley and these lads. For these young fellas, it’s great to drive them on.’

The Castlehaven U21 management team is also the club’s junior football team management. A smart move that makes sense. It smooths the conveyor belt through to seniors. There’s a consistency then, a familiar message, and it helps when integrating younger players in the senior set-up.

Thomas Clancy is a product of the Clonakilty conveyor belt, a local lad who developed into a Cork senior. He has enjoyed success in the Carbery U21A championship, but can appreciate its importance beyond lifting a trophy.

‘What you hope is it’s a step for fellas on the way to senior, but I think even if fellas didn’t go on and play senior football, it’s still very important to try and keep them involved, whether they play at whatever grade it may be, whether they’re playing with the junior team, training with the seniors, whatever it may be,’ he says.

‘You want as many players coming through as you can. Now, it doesn’t always happen, but I think if players have an enjoyable U21 campaign, it might entice them to keep playing that bit more.’

The Clon boss is pleased with the improvement his young guns have shown game on game so far, and more will be needed on Sunday. Cahalane also wants his team to find a new level.

Two big West Cork clubs, two long waits, one final. Only one can end the drought on Sunday.