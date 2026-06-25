William Hourihane: Will players commit to six months for just one game?

WILLIAM Hourihane admits he is unsure about the future of divisional teams after Carbery bowed out of the hurling championship after one match.

BY TOM LYONS

This was Carbery’s first, and only championship outing of the season.

‘This effort started last February and the disaster is that we get only one chance in the championship, one bite at the cherry,’ said Hourihane.

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‘Surely, if you do make the effort, there should be some reward for that, some second chance. Too much effort went into it for just this one outing. We did all we could to get a team together. Now it’s gone, for what?

‘I have no doubt if we had got another day out we would have improved again. But we didn’t, while the clubs all get three outings in the ordinary championship. We played some good hurling tonight, another game would really have brought us on. You build a panel, not easy for a divisional side, and then it’s a wipe-out.’

Hourihane has no doubt that the present system will kill off the divisional teams – what is it achieving for teams like Carbery? The championship wasn’t helped by having Duhallow and Avondhu pulling out before a ball was struck.

‘It was a pity to see Duhallow and Avondhu pulling out this season and I’m not sure how long Carbery can keep going under this format. Will players commit themselves to six months’ preparation just for one game? I can’t see it happening,’ he admitted.

An old bugbear with Carbery hurling is that some of the top teams in the division don’t give commitment to the team, some of the best players missing as a result.

‘That’s another big problem, always has been,’ stated Hourihane.

‘Not all clubs are committed to Carbery, some ignore us. Tonight we had no player from the West Cork champions or from two of our intermediate teams. Managers don’t want to give their players. Whatever about the format, we have to get our own house in order first.

‘We have to remember that every dual player here tonight is guaranteed six championship games, on top of about 20 league games. That's a busy schedule and it’s understandable that managers are protective of their players. Rightly so and that is one reason to fear for the future of divisional teams. Look at strong hurling divisions like Duhallow and Avondhu having to pull out because they couldn’t field teams.’

Hourihane added: ‘We had a great response from this panel, now they’re gone and we won’t see them again until next February. How can that be good for Carbery hurling?’