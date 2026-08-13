Must-win MRF Tyres Cork '20' Rally for Jason McSweeney to win the Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship

HAVING retired from last weekend's Modern Tyres Ulster Rally in Ballymena, Jason McSweeney's bid to win the Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship now rests on winning the category in the final round, the MRF Tyres Cork '20' Rally at the end of September.

Dropping to third in the championship standings, it appears anything other than a win (unless his title rivals hit trouble) will not be enough for the Dunmanway driver.

McSweeney and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan were seeded at number five in the Ulster International event that also counted as a round of the European Historic Rally Championship (EHRC).

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One of his title rivals, Waterford's Ray Breen (Subaru Legacy), was seeded at number six, while championship leader Ronan Campbell (Ford Escort), Tyrone, was seeded in the national event.

McSweeney hit trouble with a broken driveshaft some 200 metres into the opening stage near Broughshane and re-joined the event under Super Rally. Unfortunately, McSweeney's Ford Escort Cosworth began to misfire on Saturday's first stage and retired on the road section.

Breen went on to claim maximum points (21), with Campbell notching third place points (17). That results in the current standings: 1. Campbell 68pts; 2. Breen 63pts; 3. McSweeney 63pts.

There are permutations surrounding the destiny of the title along with the fact that the Cork '20' has a co-efficient of 1.5, meaning that the event offers points and a half.

Even if McSweeney or Breen were to win in Cork, second place for Campbell would be enough for him to claim the series. For McSweeney or indeed Breen to take the title, they need to beat each other and hope that Campbell finishes no higher than third.

Meanwhile, Donegal's Eamonn Kelly (BMW M3 E30) finished 1:46.4 in front of the similar car of Welsh driver Tomas Davies, with Killarney's Alan Ring (Subaru 555) and his Newcestown co-driver Adrian Deasy taking third, 1:16.2 further behind.

Elsewhere in the national event, Macroom's Barry O'Brien (Honda Civic) and his Rossmore co-driver Declan Buttimer garnered maximum points to move into the lead of Class M1 of the Irish Tarmac Modified Championship.

A blown engine has all but scuppered the Irish Tarmac Junior Rally Championship title ambitions of Ladysbridge driver Darragh Walsh (Honda Civic) and his Ardfield co-driver Gary Lombard.

Josh Moffett won Sunday's DJD Transport Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally to move into the lead of the Irish Forest Rally Championship. Ballyvourney's Gerard Lucey (Ford Fiesta R5) retired on SS4 with a damaged brake caliper and Ballylickey's Robert Cronin (Opel Corsa Rally4) bowed out with a broken driveshaft on SS5.