Heavyweights collide as stakes rise in county football championships

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to the second round of action in the football championship

Valley Rovers v Newcestown,

PSFC Group 2, Saturday

(Coachford, 4pm)

Both sides won their opening fixtures and will see this as a great opportunity to book a knockout stage place early. Newcestown come into this one high on confidence after a 2-16 to 1-13 win over Nemo Rangers. The challenge now is to back up that showing. Talisman David Buckley scored 0-4 last time out but it was Seamus O’Sullivan and Jack Meade who showed their threats with 0-7 and 1-2 respectively. Valleys defeated St Michael’s 1-7 to 1-5 in the first round, recording just 1-3 from play. Cork U20 goalkeeper Billy Curtin has a booming kick for two-pointers though it’s unknown whether the Innishannon men’s star defender Jacob O’Driscoll will be back.

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Clonakilty v Castlehaven,

PSFC Group 3, Sunday

(Rosscarbery, 3.30pm)

As in the Newcestown v Valleys clash, these are two teams that won their opening fixtures. The Haven were efficient in their 0-22 to 3-10 victory over Ballincollig while Clon produced a stunning display in beating Knocknagree 1-18 to 0-13. Prospect Micheál Maguire was in great form in the Haven’s victory, kicking 0-5 from play. With Brian Hurley, Mark Collins and Michael Hurley all contributing for the 2024 county champions, they’re not short of firepower. If Clon were to win this weekend, it would be a big statement of intent. They have forwards who can trouble their Carbery counterparts in Conor Daly, Darragh Gough, Dara Ó Sé and Ross Mannix. This should be an intriguing tie.

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Carbery Rangers v O’Donovan Rossa,

SAFC Group 2, Saturday

(Union Hall, 6.30pm)

Following opening day defeats, both West Cork clubs will be desperate to get a win on the board and avoid being sucked into a relegation dogfight. Carbery Rangers made a great comeback against Cill na Martra but just fell short (0-22 to 2-19) while Skibb had a big gap to close after trailing Newmarket 0-10 to nil after 12 minutes. Their recovery in reducing the losing margin to five (0-26 to 1-18) should give them belief. Paul Hodnett (0-9) and Darragh Hayes (0-6) were on fire in Ross’ previous match and could be the difference-makers up front. Skibb’s overreliance on Kevin Davis, who recorded 0-12 last time out, is a cause for concern.

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Kanturk v Dohenys,

SAFC Group 1, Sunday

(Kilmurry, 3.30pm)

Dohenys’ comeback to draw with Aghabullogue (2-13 to 1-16) might give them the confidence they need to overcome a strong Kanturk outfit. Keith White and Shane Barry showed well in the Dunmanway club’s draw while Fionn Herlihy and Rhys Coakley have the potential to cause trouble to opponents. They face a Kanturk team that were knocked out by the eventual champions in the last two seasons. Carrigaline beat them on penalties in 2024 while Knocknagree edged them after extra time last year. The Walshs – Paul, Alan, Tommy and Colin – all provide danger and Dohenys won’t have it easy here.

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Uibh Laoire v Bantry Blues,

PIFC Group 1, Saturday

(Ballingeary, 4pm)

Bantry Blues are already on the back foot having fallen to defeat against Rockchapel and it doesn’t get any easier. Uibh Laoire are not only last year’s premier intermediate finalists, but the Muskerry club possess the best forward in the grade in Chris Óg Jones, who netted a hat-trick against Glanmire. Ian Jones and Cathal Vaughan are also players to watch for the Mid Cork men. Blues will look towards Ruairi Deane and Arthur Coakley for inspiration and they will be hoping Cork starlet Dara Sheedy is match-ready. If Bantry lose this and Rockchapel beat Glanmire elsewhere, the Carbery club are out of the championship.

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Castletownbere v Kiskeam,

PIFC Group 2, Sunday

(Inchigeelagh, 2pm)

An important game for Castletownbere for their championship status and a revenge mission. The Beara club were knocked out by Kiskeam last year following a 4-13 to 1-14 loss in Newcestown. That would have hurt Lorcan Harrington’s men who drew this year’s championship opener to Macroom. Fintan Fenner will again be key having scored 1-6 in their recent clash. Declan Dunne, James Spencer and Lee Kelly will also need to be on top form. Kiskeam earned a draw against Aghada (1-14 to 2-11) and a win would be welcome for them too. Cork defender Seán Meehan is their main man. The winner here would put themselves in a fantastic position to qualify.

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Dromtarriffe v Gabriel Rangers,

IAFC Group 2, Saturday

(Cill na Martra, 4pm)

Padraig Lynch’s Gabriel Rangers fell to a heavy 4-11 to 0-15 loss to Mitchelstown but a win this weekend would get their season back on track. Dromtarriffe also fell to a defeat against St Finbarr’s so this is a championship survival clash. Sean Kelleher, Eddie Goggin and Keith O’Driscoll are all scoring threats well able to flex their muscles for Gabriels. Ger O’Callaghan and Luka Bowen are good attackers too while Paddy O’Driscoll, if back from America, would be a big boost to the team. Evan Murphy, Andrew Healy and Conor O’Callaghan are all Dromtarriffe threats that Gabriels need to watch.

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Glanworth v Ilen Rovers,

IAFC Group 1, Saturday

(Shanbally, 4pm)

Both sides lost their first-round game and will be desperate to get their campaign up and running. For Ilen Rovers, defeat to Kilmurry (2-12 to 1-11) would have stung, especially with the three two-pointers they conceded. The Baltimore club face a Glanworth team that lost 2-17 to 0-3 against Buttevant so Flor O’Driscoll’s men will be confident of a win here. Adrian O’Driscoll performed well in the Kilmurry game, converting 0-6, but they need more forwards stepping up to have any chance of progressing out of the group. Buttevant will be tough in the final group game for Ilen so a victory this weekend is paramount.

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Adrigole v Boherbue,

IAFC Group 3, Saturday

(Dunmanway, 6.30pm)

Adrigole earned a brilliant win over Bandon (0-18 to 0-13) last time out and will be hoping their early form continues. The Beara club are up against a Boherbue side that knocked them out at the semi-final stage in 2024 so will be looking for a better result against the Duhallow men. Cian O’Shea and Ben O’Sullivan shot well in their win over Bandon while Charlie O’Sullivan and Tom O’Connor are players to keep an eye out for. John Corkery and David O’Connor are two men for Tim O’Sullivan’s Adrigole to watch – O’Connor hit 1-4 from play in their 2-16 to 3-8 win over Kildorrery. A win for Adrigole will put them firmly in the driving seat to reach the knockout stage.

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Kildorrery v Bandon,

IAFC Group 3, Sunday

(Ballyanley, 3pm)

While Adrigole and Boherbue are looking for an early knockout stage ticket, Bandon and Kildorrery are hoping to save their season. Robert O’Driscoll’s Bandon would have been disappointed with their loss to Adrigole. Michael Cahalane and Mark Sugrue recorded 0-5 each in that game so the Lilywhites will be looking for more names to step forward. Having been relegated to the fourth tier, the last thing Bandon want is another relegation battle. Kildorrery had six different scorers in their defeat to Boherbue and while it wasn’t the result they wanted, that is an indicator that multiple players can show up. Big game for both teams.

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Urhan v Inniscarra,

PJFC Group 2, Saturday

(Kealkill, 4pm)

After a draw to Glenville last time out, Urhan will be looking for a win to give themselves a chance of a knockout stage spot. Inniscarra fell to Cobh in the first round so a win may be more important for them. The Beara club had Jamie O’Neill, Alan Elphick and Ciaran O’Sullivan motoring well in their recent encounter. They and the likes of Ben Sullivan, Cian Crowley and Joseph O’Shea will have to be on their A-game for the West Cork club to prevail.

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Kilmacabea v Canovee,

PJFC Group 3, Sunday

(Kilmichael, 3.30pm)

It was a routine victory for Donie O’Donovan’s Kilmacabea in their first-ever county championship group game against Na Piarsaigh. However, the Leap and Glandore boys will know Canovee will be a step up. Damien Gore hit 0-9 in their recent win, Eamonn Shanahan struck for 1-3 and Ian Jennings can be another guy to ignite. However, this is a Canovee side that hammered last year’s county finalists St Nick’s 2-23 to 0-9 in the opening game. Conor Dodd, Jack Kelleher and Jim Moynihan can cause Kilmacs problems attack-wise while Eoin Lehane, Jason Riordan and Sean O’Connor are good players too. The winner here will have one foot in the knockout rounds.