West Cork’s Lisa McGirr eyes up Miss Ireland title after winning the county crown

WEST Cork’s Lisa McGirr has been crowned Miss Cork and is setting her sights on the Miss Ireland final, determined to use her platform to make a meaningful difference.

For Lisa, the crown represents more than a title.

“It’s an opportunity to inspire others, advocate for children’s rights and show that stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to incredible opportunities,” she told The Southern Star.

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The 21-year-old, with connections to Goleen, Courtmacsherry, Timoleague and Bandon, was crowned at the Miss Ireland launch party and will compete in the national final on November 21 at the Fairways Hotel in County Louth.

Currently studying Early Years and Childhood Studies at UCC, Lisa is passionate about raising awareness of children’s rights and ensuring every child has a voice.

“Growing up, I was quite shy, so I understand how difficult finding your voice can be. Being raised between Irish and Cuban cultures taught me the importance of inclusion and belonging.

“Through my studies, I’ve realised how much children depend on us to protect their rights and ensure they feel heard,” she added.

Putting her passion into action, Lisa is undertaking ten sunrise swims to raise funds for Barnardos, a children’s charity supporting vulnerable children and families affected by poverty, neglect and difficult circumstances.

Lisa hopes to highlight how community fundraising helps charities continue their vital work.

Celebrating her Cuban heritage, Lisa will also be organising a Latin dance and arts and crafts class for children in Timoleague Community Hall in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland.

Tickets for the charity fundraiser on Friday October 30 are priced at €15, and the class, for children aged five to 12, will run from 12.30pm to 3pm.

“Being crowned Miss Cork has shown me that confidence grows when you challenge yourself. I hope my journey encourages others, especially young people, to believe in themselves and realise what’s possible when they take that first step,” she said.

Cork has two reasons to celebrate as two local beauties prepare to take centre stage at the Miss Ireland 2026 Grand Final.

Lisa McGirr (21) from Timoleague is Miss Cork and Karen Ogiugo (25) from Youghal is Miss Cork East.

Supporters can vote for Lisa for free every 24 hours through the MI Org app and follow her journey on Instagram @lisa_McGirr.