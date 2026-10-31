West Cork Academy U12s off to a flier in inter-league season

THE West Cork Academy commenced its 2026/27 Subway SFAI National Schoolboys Inter-League campaign with a busy weekend of fixtures.

Canon Crowley Park hosted a double-header of SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Inter-League games on Sunday.

West Cork’s U12 White got their new season off to the perfect start with a Group B victory over Limerick County Green. Rohan Santos (two), Colin Ronan (two), Joseph Mulhall and Eolann Hayes strikes secured a deserved 6-2 win.

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Eddie Kingston, Calum O’Sullivan, Chris Moynihan and Rohan Santos were the pick of the winner’s top performers.

‘This was a fantastic performance,’ West Cork Academy U12 coach Jack O’Sullivan commented.

‘A lot of these lads came into our academy over a year ago and played really well today. We moved the ball at pace and switched possession whenever we needed to.

‘The lads defended superbly, and had to, as we cleared three Limerick shots off our goal-line. It was a super performance, great work rate and movement.

‘A good result and good start to our Inter-League campaign.’

West Cork Academy U12 White: Max Curtin, Charlie O’Leary, Oisin Hourihane, Paddy Hegarty, Rohan Santos, Eddie Kingston, Eolann Hayes, Chris Moynihan, Colin Ronan, Joe Mulhall, Tomás Hayes, Fionn Connolly, Calum O’Mahony.

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The West Cork Academy’s U12 Schoolboys Blue team was defeated by the same scoreline in their opening Group A fixture against Limerick County Black.

Behind 4-1 at the break, a much improved second-half display couldn’t prevent a 6-2 defeat.

Beara United’s James O’Sullivan and Clonakilty AFC's Maverick Kenny found the net.

O’Sullivan and Dunmanway Town’s Ryan O’Donovan proved an effective pairing. The young midfielders prompted a series of attacks and were at the centre of the home side’s best moments.

Another Dunmanway player, Jack Hayes, marshalled his team’s defence effectively throughout. Up front, Maverick Kenny was a constant threat and worked tirelessly off the ball.

‘Despite the result, our lads produced some nice passages of play,’ Jack O’Sullivan said.

‘It was just a few defensive mistakes that cost us. The lads will learn from those. We were every bit as good as Limerick and had a lot of the ball.

‘Overall, there were plenty of positives to take from the lads’ first inter-league performance of the season.

‘Many of today’s team were making their first competitive academy appearances having come through our trials. It will take time for the team to gel but we have plenty of things to work on after today’s game.’

West Cork Academy U12 Blue: Zach O’Donoghue, Arthur Walker, Harvey O’Mahony, Jack Hayes, James O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Donovan, Gianni Papatsimpas, Ruairi Hurley, Maverick Kenny, Davi Pedrosa, Kyle McSweeney-Leitis.

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West Cork’s SFAI U13 Schoolboys Inter-League began with a tough trip away to Cork Athletic in Group F of the national competition.

A strong Cork line-up proved too strong for the visitors, running out 7-1 winners with Sean Hamilton netting West Cork’s only goal. Iarlaith Rohan and Jimmy McDonagh also stood out.

The West Cork U13 Academy is using this season’s inter-league to experiment in preparation for next month’s prestigious Surf Cup International in Spain.

‘We fielded 24 players today and it is a big ask to get any rhythm in your game when making that many changes,’ West Cork Academy U13 coach Colm Cleary noted.

‘Getting those minutes into our players’ legs is important at this time of year, especially when they are not training or playing as much as earlier in the season. Cork (Athletic) are very strong too, to be fair, and have some outstanding players.

‘Five or six new players joined the squad in recent weeks so we are still integrating them into our squad.’

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The West Cork Academy U14 and U16 schoolboys teams suffered disappointing losses in their respective group openers last weekend.

Kerry overcame a new-look West Cork 6-0 at Canon Crowley Park in the opening round of U14 Schoolboys National Inter-League Group G fixtures. Alfie Power, Sonny Crowley, Luca O’Donovan and Zach Murphy impressed for the hosts.

Hugh McCarthy and Henrikas Dabrys goals weren’t enough to prevent a West Cork Academy defeat away to Cork in Group C of the SFAI U16 National Inter-League.

3-2 down heading into the closing stages, injuries to key West Cork players and a late Cork surge saw the home team come out on top.