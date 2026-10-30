Clonakilty karter Ronan Hennessy takes positives from world final outing

ALTHOUGH Clonakilty’s Ronan Hennessy didn’t make the IAME World Final (IWF) in Leopard Circuit Viterbo to the north-east of Rome last weekend, the 18-year-old still gave an accomplished performance before being excluded due to a technical infringement.

In the super-heats, he was hit by another competitor and the side fairing came loose. This wasn’t spotted while on track and when he pitted, he was called to the stewards’ office.

While each fairing has two fixings, unfortunately because there was only one intact, he received a three-point penalty that exceeded the 15-point threshold and he was disqualified.

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Interestingly, within the ultra-competitive group that Hennessy was placed in, 11 of the 36 karters finished in the top 18 in the final.

While he didn’t make the final, he was still upbeat about his performance.

‘I was seventh fastest in the super-heat, a pair of 14ths, a 19th, a 20th and a 29th out of 108 karters from all over the world. I went into the last day 58th overall, had the technical infringement in the super-heat and that was that. It was a great experience and a good learning curve and good positives to take into next year.'

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The Skibbereen and District Car Club is hosting the final and deciding round of the Skoda Parts Ireland National Endurance Championship on Sunday.

The event will begin from the Lisavaird Co-Op complex (10.01am) with the tests based in the Clonakilty and Rosscarbery area.

The national series rests between Dubliner Graham O’Donoghue and Birr’s TJ O’Brien, both in Toyota Starlets, with the former holding a three-point advantage.

Local entries on Sunday include three father and son pairings, Rossmore’s Mike and Gary Bennett (Toyota Corolla), Lyre’s Tim and Jack O’Donovan (Toyota Starlet) and The Pike’s Jim and Liam Healy (Suzuki Ignis). The first test is in Templebryan North.