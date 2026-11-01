‘I would love to be a world champion,’ says new European champ Christina Desmond

SHE’S won two titles in two weeks, and she’s not finished yet.

In fact, Christina Desmond is just getting started.

The Cill na Martra boxer won the vacant EBU Super Lightweight title last Saturday night, beating Spanish fighter Clara Lopez on points in Valencia.

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Two weeks earlier, Desmond created history when she beat Galway’s Louise Creaven by unanimous decision to be crowned BUI Irish Super Lightweight champion after the first all-Irish women’s professional title bout in Ireland.

She would love to add a world belt to her Irish and European titles.

‘I would love to be a world champion,’ the Mid Cork woman told Irish-Boxing.Com.

‘I'd love to be a world title contender.

‘We won't make any rash decisions at the moment, but absolutely, why not?’

Since turning professional last year, Desmond has been very active. She made her debut last October, has won all seven fights so far and now moves up the world rankings.

‘It’s been a roller coaster,’ Desmond admits.

‘Last year was my professional debut and if you told me that I’d be sitting here with two belts, I wouldn’t believe you at all.

‘It hasn’t sunk in yet. Seven fights in, I wouldn’t have imagined where I am today. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. It's been exciting, it had its ups and downs, but I’ve absolutely loved every second of it.’

Not fazed by having two title fights within two weeks, Desmond enjoyed the challenge.

She expected a tough battle with Clara Lopez in her Spanish backyard, and that’s how it played out over ten rounds.

‘I knew she was going to come out all guns blazing,’ Desmond explains.

‘In the first round, she was putting me under pressure. I knew if I boxed clean and boxed well, I would be fine, but I wasn't doing that. It just wasn’t coming together for me there in the first couple of rounds. I was doing enough to survive, and I said surely she won’t be able to keep this pace up for the whole fight, but she did. She brought it right until the very last bell.

‘I feel maybe my shots were just a little bit cleaner, but she gave it to me. It was just non-stop. I had to dig deep, I had no other choice.’

Desmond’s reward is a European belt, as well as some well-deserved downtime before returning to work next week. She now lives in Dungarvan and works there as a Garda.

‘We'll sit down and see where the end of the year will take us and we’ll make a plan,’ Desmond says of her next boxing challenge.

‘But for now, I'm going to enjoy the two titles, enjoy the two wins.

‘I have put everyone through their paces in the last couple of weeks, and everyone rallied in and helped me. I really felt I was locked in and I put in a good professional and clean camp. Without the help of my family, friends, coaches, sponsors, everything, I would not be here today.’

Her success isn’t going unnoticed either. The greatest women’s boxer of all time, the legendary Katie Taylor, simply said ‘Incredible’ on Instagram after Desmond’s latest success. Taylor, like so many, is a fan of the Mid Cork woman too.