WEST CORK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Fast start sends Togher Celtic level at the top of the Premier Division

GOALS from Euan Lehane and Andrew O’Brien fired Togher Celtic joint top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division.

Both goals came inside the opening ten minutes in a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Lyre Rovers, who sit on four points alongside Dunmanway Town.

Togher, meanwhile, move onto ten points alongside both Clonakilty AFC and defending champions Drinagh Rangers, though Drinagh (four) have played one game less than both Togher (five) and Clon (five).

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Togher’s attention switches to Sunday’s Munster Junior Cup round-three local derby clash with Dunmanway Town (2pm kick-off).

Also in the Premier last weekend, Bunratty United and Drinagh Rangers A drew 2-2.‘Ryan Daly put Drinagh in front twice, scoring his first goal in the opening half, but Bunratty hit back on both occasions, first with Conor Brosnan and then Eoin O’Brien in the 81st minute.

This Sunday, Drinagh Rangers host Bunratty United followed by Drinagh Rangers A at home to Clonakilty AFC, while Lyre Rovers take on Ardfield.

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In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Skibbereen Celtic moved into fourth place when they beat Clonakilty AFC B 6-3. Luke O’Sullivan hit a first-half hat-trick for Skibb while Cian O’Brien also finished with a hat-trick for the winners, who led 5-1 at the break. Jason O’Donovan, Sean O'Carroll and Adam Sexton were on target for Clon B.

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Bunratty United and Lyre Rovers drew 1-1 in the Fusion Home Decor WCL Women’s 7’s League. Lucy Hurley gave Bunratty the lead before Lyre levelled through an own goal.

Amy Kelleher scored twice as Sullane FC defeated Bandon 2-0.

Kelle Doolan (two), Roisin O’Driscoll and Rachel O’Donovan all scored in Drinagh Rangers’ 4-1 victory against Dunmanway Town.