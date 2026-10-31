West Cork clubs flying high in national cups

WEST Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League clubs are flying high in this season’s Subway SFAI National Schoolboys Cup and Trophy competitions.

Castlelack are the WCSSL’s sole representatives in the U12 Schoolboys National Cup third round. The Brinny club defeated Mogeely 7-1 to set up a clash with Midleton.

Goals from Rohan Santos (three), Chris Moynihan, Matthew Good, Mason Grace and Charlie O’Leary sent Castlelack through.

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Adam Brady, Rory Conroy, James Galvin and Evan Dineen’s superb displays couldn’t prevent Riverside Athletic from losing 6-0 to Rockmount. Ollie Ellis was Drinagh Rangers’ scorer in their second-round loss to Youghal United. Jay O’Donovan netted a screamer from the halfway line during Arfield’s 6-1 defeat to Mallow.

In the U12 Schoolboys National Trophy, Clonakilty AFC registered a terrific 2-1 first-round victory at home to Rockmount A. Maverick Kenny netted both goals.

Lyre Rovers bowed out following a 3-0 first-round loss to Carrigaline United. Best for Lyre included Laoibhse O’Hara, Daithi O’Brien and Joe Doyle. Darragh Hurley and Eoin Crowley’s best efforts couldn’t prevent Dunmanway Town from suffering a 4-0 defeat to Douglas Hall.

West Cork’s interest in the U12 Schoolboys National Trophy sees Clonakilty AFC hosting Inch United in round two. Drinagh Rangers are away to Mogeely while Arfield welcome Riverstown to the Showgrounds.

Riverside Athletic received a bye into round three where they will face the winners of Drinagh and Mogeely’s tie.

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Lyre Rovers produced a fantastic performance to overpower Crosshaven and qualify for the U13 Schoolboys National Cup’s third round. Eoin Ryan (two), Max Harte (two), Arthur O’Leary (two), Lorcan Kelly and Jack O’Sullivan scored Rovers’ goals. Lyre will host Ballincollig next time out.

Drinagh Rangers lost away to Carrigaline United and Dunmanway Town were unfortunate to go down 2-1 at home to Bandon. Ciaran O’Farrell was Town’s scorer.

There was more positive WCSSL news in the U13 Schoolboys National Trophy where Castlelack Celtic defeated Ballybridge. Cormac Evans (two), Chris Moynihan (two), Jack Crowley, Nicholas Lynch, Rohan Santos and Simon Crewe were on target for Celtic. The Brinny club travels to Mayfield United in round two.

Bay Rovers and Lismore produced a classic that ended 3-2 to the West Cork club after extra-time. Rory Murnane (two) and Lucas Forde scored for Rovers. The Kealkill side are away to Kilworth Celtic in round three.

Adam Kingston was Clonakilty AFC Wanderers’ scorer in his club’s 5-1 defeat at home to Carrigaline United A. Clonakilty AFC Rovers lost 5-2 to St Mary’s. Iarlaith Rohan netted twice.

Dunmanway Town will face either Everton AFC or Lakewood Athletic A in round three while Drinagh Rangers travel to Leeside United.

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Skibbereen defeated Rockmount 7-1 in round two of the SFAI U14 Schoolboys National Cup. Another home tie against Corinthian Boys awaits thanks to Jack O’Brien (four), Andrew O’Donovan, Aaron O’Donoghue and Ellis Wilson strikes.

Lyre Rovers booked a third-round trip to Avondale United following a 4-0 success at Watergrasshill United. Paudie O’Donovan (two), Tiernan O’Regan and Sean Collins scored for Rovers.

There was heartbreak for Clonakilty AFC, however, who lost 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time away to St Mary’s. Sean Kennedy and Zack Murphy scored.

Tommy Murphy, Eoghan Hurley and Cillian Lucot played brilliantly for Castlelack in their 4-0 second round loss at home to Youghal United.

In round one of the U14 Schoolboys National Trophy, Drinagh Rangers were unfortunate to lose 5-4 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra-time with Leeds. Nathan Deane (two) and Conor Laide netted Drinagh’s goals.

Rian O’Mahony, Eanna O’Sullivan and Euan Buttimer played well for Riverside Athletic in their defeat to Leeside United.

Ardfield received a bye and will host Midleton in round two. Clonakilty AFC will enjoy home advantage for the visit of Rockmount. Brinny is the venue for Castlelack’s second round meeting with Carrigaline United A.

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A battling Castlelack lost 3-2 to Fermoy in the opening round of the U15 National Schoolboys Cup.

Drinagh Rangers were knocked out in the second round by Ringmahon Rangers. Rory Hurley (two) and Keith O’Donovan were amongst the goals for Rangers.

Elsewhere, Clonakilty AFC lost 5-1 at home despite impressive George Baker, Finbarr O’Mahony and Danny Forristal performances. Lyre Rovers were knocked out 5-2 by Midleton A. Vincent Beechinor and Eduard Miha Ullianov scored for Lyre.

WCSSL clubs enjoyed better results in the U15 National Schoolboys Trophy. Liam Verling (two), John Smithers and Cormac Collins goals sealed a 4-0 Castlelack victory over Crosshaven.

The Brinny club will face Clonakilty AFC in a West Cork third-round derby while Drinagh Rangers entertain Riverstown FC. Lyre Rovers host Douglas Hall in round two.

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Lyre Rovers knocked Avondale out of the U16 Schoolboys National Cup following a marvellous 6-1 win in Lyre. Dara Ryan (three), Patrick O’Leary, Tim Crowley and Malcolm Vos strikes set up a third-round trip to Lismore AFC.

Jack Allen scored all four Castlelack goals in his team’s 4-1 win at home to Lakewood A. The Brinny side will host Wilton United in round three.

Clonakilty AFC exited the competition following a 5-0 defeat to Castleview.

Eoin O’Donovan (2), Patrick Daly, Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller, Max Bramoulle and Conor Collins goals helped Drinagh Rangers knock Wilton United U16A out of the U16 National Trophy.

Drinagh received a bye into round three where they will host either Fermoy FC or Mallow United. Clonakilty AFC are at home to Ringmahon Rangers in round two.

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Clonakilty AFC lost 2-0 at home to Carrigaline United in the opening round of the U12 Schoolgirls National Cup. The former gets a second chance of glory in the U12 Schoolgirls National Trophy with a trip to St Mary’s.

Bay Rovers were unfortunate to lose 6-4 at home to Riverstown in the U14 Schoolgirls National Cup first round. Rovers will host Bandon in the opening round of the U14 Schoolgirls Trophy.

Dunmanway Town edged a West Cork derby 2-1 away to Clonakilty AFC in the U16 Schoolgirls National Cup first round. Town have been drawn at home to Riverstown FC in round two.

Bay Rovers lost 1-0 to Fermoy but have received a bye into the second round of the U16 Schoolgirls National Trophy. Clonakilty AFC will host Blarney in the same competition.