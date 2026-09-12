WEST CORK SOCCER: No separating Dunmanway and Drinagh Rangers as race for schoolgirls league titles intensifies

DUNMANWAY Town and Drinagh Rangers produced a cracking SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 Schoolgirls Premier local derby leaving the destination of this year’s title up for grabs.

Town and Rangers couldn’t be separated following a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Meadows. Rachel O’Leary and Chloe O’Farrell were on target for Dunmanway with Matilda Kaiser and Holly Connolly Jeffrey netting Drinagh’s goals. As a result, Rangers stay top of the league, two points clear of Dunmanway but the latter has two games in hand.

Taylor McCarthy-O’Shea, Kate O’Brien and Gracie McCarthy strikes earned Bay Rovers a 3-2 victory away to Clonakilty AFC Reds in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League. That result pushed the Kealkill club four points clear of closest challengers Drinagh Rangers at the summit of the standings. Isabel Field and Laoise Harte replied for Clonakilty.

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Last Monday’s U13 Schoolgirls Premier League fixture between Riverside Athletic and Castlelack was won by the former at Carbery Park.

Ella Murray (three), Ruby Dooley, Ria Buttimer and Moya Hennessey netted in a 5-0 victory to send Athletic three points clear at the top.

Bay Rovers have closed the gap on runaway U14 Schoolgirls Championship leaders Togher Celtic to five points. Penelope O’Sullivan netted the only goal in Rovers’ 1-0 win at home to Riverside Athletic and consolidated second place.

Drinagh Rangers lead the way atop the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League.

The Canon Crowley Park club is three points ahead of nearest challengers Sullane although the Ballyvourney side has games in hand.

Aoife O’Donovan, Pippa O’Sullivan, Katie Murphy, Michaela Kelleher and Penelope O’Sullivan goals saw Bay Rovers register their third U16 Schoolgirls Premier League win of the season, a 5-0 triumph, away to Castlelack.

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The business end of this season’s West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League schoolboys age-grades continues to produce plenty of goals and drama.

Ardfield and Bunratty United played out a pulsating U12 Schoolboys Championship draw in the Showgrounds. Colin Ronan’s hat-trick earned Ardfield a share of the points. Padraig McCarthy, Ross McSweeney and Quintin Horstmanshoff netted for Bunratty in a 3-3 draw.

Into U12 Schoolboys League One, leaders Sullane powered past Togher Celtic 6-2 in Ballyvourney. Eamonn Galvin and Sophie Buston scored for Togher, but Liam Kennedy (three), Sam McCarthy, Brian Carey and Luke Casey efforts secured Sullane’s eighth league win of the campaign.

Elsewhere in U12 League One, Dylan O’Brien and Adam Brady netted Riverside Athletic’s goals in a 2-0 triumph over Castlelack Rangers.

On Monday evening, Skibbereen Celtic and Bunratty United’s league meeting ended in a one-sided victory for Celtic. Liam O’Neill was in terrific goal-scoring form, scoring seven times. Team-mates Ted O’Neill and Danny Coakley also contributed. Skibbereen’s victory has closed the gap to two points behind first-placed Sullane.

Fionn O’Leary and Conor O’Sullivan found the net in Dunmanway Town’s 2-1 U12 Schoolboys Premier League win away to Clonakilty AFC Rovers. Oran Werner replied for the Ballyvackey club.

In the same division, Clonakilty AFC Wanderers hosted Skibbereen Dynamos last Monday. It was the visitors who left Ballyvackey with all three points thanks to a 6-1 success. Hughie McAuley found the net for Clonakilty but Jack McCarthy (2), Hugo O’Driscoll, James McDonagh, Charlie Leung and Ruan Cronin goals elevated Dynamos one point ahead of Castlelack Celtic and three clear of Drinagh Rangers in the title race.

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Riverside Athletic have joined Drinagh Rangers in a share of second place, a point behind Skibbereen Celtic, in the U13 Schoolboys Championship. A big Riverside win at home to Skibbereen was achieved thanks to Dan Brady (3), Rian O'Mahony, Euan Buttimer, Noah Kingston and Eanna O'Sullivan goals.

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Danny Carroll's winner earned Dunmanway Town a 1-0 U14 Schoolboys Premier League victory at home to Clonakilty AFC Reds. That result stretched Town's lead of the division to three points over the Ballyvackey club.

Skibbereen Dynamos moved three points clear of Beara United at the top of the U14 Schoolboys Championship following a 3-2 win. Conall Lowney and Jack O’Neill were on target for Beara. Sean Hurley (two) and Savva Pelesok strikes won it for the Dynamos.

Beara bounced back with a 5-1 victory away to Sullane and consolidated second position in the league table. Miguel Rosales Harrington (two), Oran Byrne, Michael O’Sullivan and James O’Donovan were amongst the goals for United. Conor Kelleher replied for Sullane.

Bay Rovers remain top of U14 Schoolboys League One despite losing 3-1 at Lyre Rovers. Tadhg Harrington scored for Bay but Liam Ahern, Oran O’Sullivan and Sean Galwey goals secured Lyre’s victory.

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League leaders Lyre Rovers hold a one-point lead over Drinagh Rangers following the latest round of U15 Schoolboys Premier League fixtures.

The Canon Crowley Park club closed the gap on Lyre courtesy of a 4-1 win at Castlelack. Jack Allen netted the host’s goal in a game Hugh McCarthy and Kingsley Crosby Osagie found the net for Drinagh.

Elsewhere in the U15 Schoolboys Premier, an Aidan Whooley brace earned Clonakilty AFC a 2-1 win at local rivals Ardfield. Michael O’Shea scored for the home team.

Bay Rovers proved too strong for Skibbereen Celtic in Kealkill. Eoin McCarthy (three), Alex Cronin, Tadhg Harrington, Jamie Wiseman and Donagh Courtney were amongst Bay’s scorers with David Hourihane replying for Celtic.

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The race for the U16 Schoolboys Premier League title has Castlelack leading the way at the top of the division.

Bay Rovers’ 1-1 draw away to Drinagh Rangers moved the Kealkill club within three points of the league leaders. Eoghan Hickey's late equaliser cancelled out Hugh McCarthy’s opener for Rangers.

Bunratty United and Togher Celtic drew in the same division. Jack Buttimer (2) was on target for Celtic with Adam Whelton and Alex Lawson scoring for United in a 2-2 stalemate.

Bunratty grabbed their first U16 Schoolboys Premier win courtesy of a 7-0 victory at Kilmichael Rovers. Volodymyr Deidei (two), Killian Bennett, Marc Bowen, Donagh Griffin, Adam Whelton and Max O’Reilly were on the winner’s scoresheet.