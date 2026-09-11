Six knockout spots up for grabs in Carbery junior A football championship

With St James and Goleen already qualified, who will join them in the Carbery JAFC quarter-finals? MATTHEW HURLEY previews the action

St Mary’s v Argideen Rangers,

Roinn 1, Friday

(Ballinascarthy, 6pm)

One thing is for certain – either the 2025 West Cork finalists (St Mary’s) or the team playing Division 6 football in the county league (Argideen Rangers) will exit the championship at the group stage this weekend. The winners earn their place in the quarter-finals, but the losers are out. A draw would eliminate Argideen, while St Mary’s would still have a chance of qualifying depending on the result between Newcestown and Castlehaven. Olan Corcoran scored 1-8 of Mary’s 2-11 against Castlehaven and is their obvious threat, while Darragh Holland is key for Argideen.

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Castlehaven v Newcestown,

Roinn 1, Friday

(Drimoleague, 6pm)

The battle of the second teams sees both sides standing a chance of progression. Newcestown know a draw is enough. A Castlehaven win means they go through and Newcestown are out, provided there is a winner between St Mary’s and Argideen Rangers. Haven U21 forward Eoin Maguire hit 1-3 in their draw to St Mary’s while Donnacha O’Donovan, Sean Maguire and Kevin O’Donovan are other players to watch. For Newcestown, Ciarán Hurley can make a difference.

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Kilmeen v Randal Óg,

Roinn 2, Friday

(Ahiohill, 6pm)

Both sides know they have to win to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals, but that might not be enough. A draw between Kilbrittain and Carbery Rangers elsewhere would mean a championship exit for both regardless of what happens. Cillian Twohig and Oisin Harrington are former inter-county underage players and Kilmeen have them for experience. Randal Óg can call on Sean Daly.

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Kilbrittain v Carbery Rangers,

Roinn 2, Friday

(Clonakilty, 6pm)

With both sides unbeaten so far, a draw would allow the two teams to qualify. However, there is an extra carrot for the group winners who will go into the quarter-finals as a seeded team. This means they will play a second-placed team in the knockout stage. The funny thing is, both sides have scored 32, conceded 31 and have three points on the board. Luke Griffin is Kilbrittain’s main player while Jack O’Regan is a key scorer for Rangers’ seconds.

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Tadhg MacCarthaigh v Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas,

Roinn 3, Saturday

(Castlehaven, 6pm)

The ultimate winner-takes-all clash. The winner progresses to the quarter-finals, but the loser is eliminated. A draw would mean Tadhg MacCarthaigh goes through. Cork U20 Luke Shorten scored 0-5 in Caheragh’s victory over St Oliver Plunkett’s and will be important once more. Mark O’Driscoll and Dylan Murray are other key players. For Mathúnas, Jamie Lucey, Jack O’Callaghan and Kevin O’Donovan are players to watch.

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St Oliver Plunkett’s v St James,

Roinn 3, Saturday

(Timoleague, 6pm)

This game doesn’t matter in terms of final placings.“St James have two wins from two and are assured of finishing as group winners. St Oliver Plunkett’s lost their opening two games and are guaranteed to finish bottom of the group. Sean Whelton and Aaron Hayes will hope to add to their good performances for St James, while Plunketts’ Roy O’Driscoll will look to show why he was selected on the Carbery senior panel.

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Barryroe v Goleen,

Roinn 4, Sunday

(Skibbereen, 7pm)

Goleen have already qualified for the knockout phase for the second season in a row and can cap off an impressive group stage by topping Roinn 4. The Mizen club only needs a win or a draw to seal first place. Barryroe only need a draw to qualify but can top the group with a win. Michael O’Reilly is Goleen’s key scorer, while Padraig Reidy and Matthew Sheehan are impressive leaders. Ryan O’Donovan is Barryroe’s main threat while Luke Murphy is another to watch out for.

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Ballinascarthy v St Colum’s,

Roinn 4, Sunday

(Drimoleague, 7pm)

St Colum’s are already eliminated, but they can still leapfrog Bal into third place. Bal, however, can still qualify, but they have to win, hope Goleen beat Barryroe and that there is a scoring difference turnaround of seven points. For Bal to succeed, they need brothers Connall and Padraic Cullinane to repeat their heroics against Barryroe. Jerry O’Leary is another standout for the Pedlar’s Cross club. For St Colum’s, Liam Hourihane is one to watch while Cathal McCarthy and Robert Cronin are shrewd operators.