Drinagh Rangers kick off Premier Division title defence in style with derby win

Drinagh Rangers 5

Drinagh Rangers A 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

REIGNING champions Drinagh Rangers got their PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division title defence off to a winning start.

First-half Padraic Hegarty and Robbie McQueen goals were followed by Damien Fernandes, Steven Crowley and Denzil Fernandes efforts after the break.

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Rangers A are the Canon Crowley Park club’s second team but showed, in glimpses, why they have every chance of remaining among the WCL’s top tier.

‘We got the job done, three points on the first day out,’ Drinagh coach Rob Oldham told The Southern Star.

‘It was important we got off to a good start. We have a good squad this year with some new faces. The plan is to, hopefully, use the younger players throughout the season.

‘Gaining Premier Division experience will be important for them.

‘To be fair, I thought the final score flattered us. Drinagh A were game and are a determined bunch of lads. I’d be quite hopeful for them this season.’

There was a brisk start to proceedings with light rain adding zip to a terrific playing surface.

The designated visitors had an early sight of goal with Joe McCarthy failing to connect with Evan Fitzpatrick’s cross. Their opponent’s response was immediate. Damien Fernandes struck an upright and Tom McQueen forced Daire Hurley into a save as the tempo quickened.

Rangers A threatened sporadically but reminded their club mates to be wary when Ryan Daly curled a 20-yard free-kick inches wide.

The reigning champions remained in the ascendancy, however, and their best opportunity fell to Barry O’Driscoll (H) after 15 minutes. The veteran striker’s close-range attempt was gathered by a grateful Daire Hurley.

An opening goal arrived shortly after as Damien Fernandes’ run and cross was volleyed into the net by Padraic Hegarty.

Only a fine Daire Hurley stop prevented Barry O’Driscoll (H) from doubling the leader’s advantage. Drinagh continued to press as an offside decision denied O’Driscoll once again.

Rangers A defended diligently in the face of a constant stream of attacks. Conor Bradfield, Conor Coakley and Sam Mahon ensured the score remained unchanged after half an hour.

An engaging half’s pattern saw Drinagh dominating possession, creating chances and Rangers A keeping them out until two minutes before the break. Robbie McQueen curled a superb low shot into the bottom corner.

Rangers A’s Anthony O’Sullivan warmed Shane Kingston’s gloves to end the half with Drinagh firmly in control.

The result was put beyond doubt once Drinagh netted for a third time after 51 minutes. Damien Fernandes was rewarded for an impressive display with a low shot that gave Hurley no chance.

Damien and Denzil’s brother, Daniel, came off the bench for their opponent, Rangers A, and had a positive effect. One Rangers foray forced Shane Kingston into a fine stop as a deflected shot looked bound for the net.

Next, Liam Daly fired wide from distance as Drinagh A enjoyed their best spell.

That was Damien Fernandes’ cue to reassert his presence with a series of pacy runs causing havoc in Rangers A’s defence.

Heavy rain made life difficult during a scrappy closing quarter in which Rangers A’s Evan Fitzpatrick and Joe McCarthy each went close. Fitzpatrick thundered another effort goal-wards only for Shane Kingston to tip the effort off the crossbar and away to safety after 77 minutes.

The game finished 5-0, an unfair reflection of Rangers A’s overall contribution, as Drinagh netted twice in the final minutes.

Michael Hennigan’s corner was headed home by Steven Crowley and Denzil Fernandes forced the ball over the line to complete a fine morning’s work for the defending Premier Division champions.

Drinagh Rangers: Shane Kingston, Daniel McCarthy (captain), JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Steven Crowley, Robbie McQueen, Tom McQueen, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Padraic Hegarty, Barry O’Driscoll (H), Damien Fernandes.

Subs: Padraig Cronin, Sean Calnan, Michael Hennigan, Denzil Fernandes, Mark Grace, Gavin Connolly.

Drinagh Rangers A: Daire Hurley, Conor McCarthy, Conor Bradfield, Sam Mahon, Alan Davis, Conor Coakley, Evan Fitzpatrick, Liam Daly (captain), Anthony O’Sullivan, Ryan Daly, Joe McCarthy.

Subs: Dylan Morgan, Cillian Whelton, Dave Curran, Ben Morgan, Daniel Fernandes, Eamonn Connolly, Jack O’Sullivan.

Referee: Paul McDermott.