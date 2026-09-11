SLIDESHOW: Clonakilty GAA Club salutes its All-Ireland winning Cork minor football heroes

IT was a gala occasion in Ahamilla when Clonakilty GAA recently gave a special reception to their two Cork minors, Tom Whooley and Fionn O’Donovan, who won All-Ireland medals in dramatic fashion this season, writes Tom Lyons.

They were accompanied by fellow minors and near neighbours, Rory Twohig of Kilmeen and Riley O’Donovan and Conrad Murphy of Barryroe, along with team manager Keith Ricken, coach Maurice Moore, and other members of the management team.

Ahamilla was a sea of red and white for the occasion, all organised by the underage committee, in particular Sharon Drumm.

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We first spoke to Tom Whooley, surrounded by adoring Clon fans, and asked him all about his career to date in the red shirt.

‘I first started with the squads when I was about 13 or 14, out here in Ahamilla with James McCarthy and Paudie Crowley. They started me off and I’ve been involved ever since,’ Whooley said.

‘At the start, it was about once a week but there was definitely a huge amount of time put in as things progressed. I played with the different Cork squads up along the line. Yes, it demanded a big commitment and without the parents’ full support, it wouldn’t have been possible. The amount of miles they’ve driven me in the car and supported me at matches is unreal.’

Tom’s father is Darragh Whooley, formerly of Skibbereen, who won an All-Ireland club medal with O’Donovan Rossa in 1993. Briseann and dúchas.

Tom was also on last year’s Cork minor team and that experience was vital to this season’s team. That 2025 side lost to Kerry in Munster and to Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

‘Yeah, I was on last year’s team and one of the main differences this season is that we started earlier, with a much smaller panel and that was vital for communication with the trainers,’ he explained.

‘I found the one-to-one coaching very beneficial this season. Maurice Moore and Billy O’Connor did that with Keith overseeing everything. It took serious determination to turn it around.

‘We played in the Leinster league, loads of extra games, and that was vital. We won the league and it really set us up for the Munster championship. We were on a roll and got used to winning and the All-Ireland final was unreal. I was afraid at half time it was gone from us but the lads were fantastic.’

Clon’s other minor Fionn O’Donovan can reflect on his development this season, earning his place in the panel.

‘To get some game time in the All-Ireland final was an amazing experience, we’ll never forget that. Hard to believe I have an All-Ireland medal now as many great Clon footballers never won one,’ O’Donovan said.

Like Whooley with soccer, O’Donovan is a great all-round sportsperson but his other choice is rugby.

‘I’ve always been involved in rugby, my father is a strong rugby man here in town but also helps here in Ahamilla. I’m currently on the Munster U18 team, playing next Saturday. I’m also playing minor and U21 with the club here. I really enjoy playing both,’ he said.

Two young men with bright futures in sport were feted by all and were presented with mounted photos of their football season. They also rubbed shoulders with other All-Ireland-winning minors connected with the club, who were special guests at the function.

Clon’s list of medal winners includes: 1961, Flor Hayes RIP; 1967, David and Pa McCarthy; 1972, Frank Harrington; 1981, Eoin O’Mahony and Tom Mannix (Doneraile), the present club chairman; 1991, Brian Murphy and Finbarr O’Mahony; 1993, Tim Coffey (Ballinascarthy) and Des McAuley (Bantry); 2000, Conrad Murphy; 2019, Dan Peet; 2026, Tom Whooley and Fionn O’Donovan.