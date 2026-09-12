Goals galore as 48 scored on the opening weekend of West Cork League's Premier and Championship divisions

THE opening weekend of the West Cork League Premier and Championship divisions produced 48 goals.

The local soccer scene is back with a bang, even though there were a number of one-sided games across both divisions.

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division champions Drinagh Rangers got their title defence off to the ideal start with a 5-0 derby win against Drinagh A. The winners had five different scorers – Padraic Hegarty, Robbie McQueen, Damien Fernandes, Steven Crowley and Denzil Fernandes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clonakilty AFC, in their first outing since Clonakilty Soccer Club came under their umbrella, kicked off their new era with a 9-0 rout of Dunmanway Town. No surprise, it was Chris Collins leading the charge with four goals, while Joe Edmead, Odhran Bancroft, Jonathan Leahy, Rob Downey and Jason Minihane were all on target.

There was a stalemate between newly-promoted Bunratty United and Lyre Rovers, who drew 2-2. Goals from Shane O’Mahony and Ryan O’Neill saw Bunratty lead 2-0 after 19 minutes, but Mark Kelly hit a brace to tie the scores.

The other promoted team, Ardfield, coming up as Championship winners, got a taste of life in the top flight as they lost 4-2 at home to Togher Celtic. Daniel Vassallo, with the first in his hat-trick, gave Togher an early lead, but Caolan Hayes equalised. Two quickfire Togher goals early in the second half, from Vassallo and Jack Hennigan, pushed them 3-1 up. George Cannon replied for Ardfield, 3-2, before Vassallo struck late to secure the win.

***

The OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship saw plenty of goals, too, but all in one-sided games.

James Desmond rattled the back of the net five times as Bay Rovers beat Kilbrittain Rovers 8-0. Ryan O’Boy added a double, while Jose Asuncion also scored.

Beara United also hit eight goals in an 8-0 win against Clonakilty AFC B. Odhran Minihane led the way with a hat-trick, while Daniel Mason (two), Cormac Whelan, Tyler Harrington and Roberto Torres Garcia were also on target.

John Hodnett scored twice, and Cian O’Brien and Jack O’Brien were also on the scoresheet as Skibbereen Celtic began their campaign with a 4-0 win against Aultagh Celtic B.

Also, Castlelack beat Castletown Celtic 4-0, with a double from Alan Burton and goals from Brian Lordan and Robert O’Mahony-Self.

***

Fixtures for the weekend ahead are as follows:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH – Munster Junior Cup Round 1: 2pm, Kilbrittain Rovers v Village United; 3pm, DoMa Giants v Togher Celtic.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH – PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Lyre Rovers v Clonakilty AFC; 2.30pm, Ardfield v Bunratty United. OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Clonakilty AFC B v Castlelack; 11am, Skibbereen Celtic v Bay Rovers; 11am, Aultagh Celtic v Aultagh Celtic B; 11am, Dunmanway Town A v Beara United.