WEST CORK SOCCER: Dunmanway Town knock Clonakilty AFC out of SFAI Subway U16 Schoolgirls National Cup

DUNMANWAY Town defeated Clonakilty AFC in the opening round of the 2026 SFAI Subway U16 Schoolgirls National Cup.

An all-West Cork first-round tie took place in Ballyvackey pitting Clonakilty against Dunmanway. The prize on offer was home advantage in the second round of the competition against either Ringmahon Rangers or Riverstown.

It was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the first half and built a 2-0 lead. Kiera Kelly set up Lauren Mawe Downey for the visitors’ opening strike. Saoirse Duggan doubled Dunmanway’s lead before the half time break.

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Despite Clonakilty AFC pulling a goal back in the second period, Dunmanway ran out deserving 2-1 winners. Best for Town included Jennifer Crowley, Cadhla McCarthy, Kiera Kelly and Threasa Crowley.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolgirls National Cup, Bay Rovers enjoyed home advantage for the visit of Cork Schoolgirls League club, Fermoy.

There was little to choose between two evenly-matched teams and the Kealkill side gave a fine account of themselves. Lily Rose O’Sullivan, Pippa O’Sullivan and Libby Hicks all went close for Bay with the former having a retaken penalty saved.

Fermoy netted the only goal of a close tie and progressed to round two despite Ellie McCarthy, Penelope O’Sullivan, Emma Barry O’Callaghan and Ellie Mullany’s best efforts.

Into the SFAI Subway U14 Schoolgirls National Cup where Bay Rovers and Riverstown produced a 10-goal first round thriller in Kealkill.

The West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League club played superbly before losing a high-scoring affair 6-4.

Gracie McCarthy (two), Chloe O’Connor and Suzanna Mae Kingston Fitzgerald found the net for Rovers. Lily Rose O’Donovan and Ali Quirke also stood out for Bay.

Two goals in each half ended Clonakilty AFC’s interest in this season’s SFAI Subway U12 Schoolgirls National Cup at Ballyvackey last weekend. The WCSSL side lost 4-0 at home to a talented Carrigaline side despite a spirited performance.