WEST CORK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Clonakilty AFC go top of the Premier Division as Togher Celtic hit four

FOLLOWING defeats to Ardfield in the league and Togher Celtic in the Premier Cup, Clonakilty AFC were desperate to return to winning ways. They did just that with a 3-0 victory over Bunratty United to go top of the West Cork League Premier Division.

After a goalless first half, Clon broke the deadlock after 53 minutes when James Calnan rattled the net.

A brave Bunratty were reduced to ten men six minutes later, and Clonakilty didn’t add a second goal until the 80th minute when a Chris Collins penalty doubled their lead. Alex O’Regan wrapped up the win eight minutes from time.

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Togher Celtic won their second game of the league campaign when they saw off bottom of the table Dunmanway Town 4-2. A first-half Peter Collins hat-trick was key in firing them into a 4-0 half-time lead.

Collins struck first on nine minutes when Cathal Daly played him through. It remained 1-0 until the 37th minute, when three quickfire goals finished off Dunmanway. Eoin Murray found the target on 38 minutes before another Collins strike, under a minute later, made it three. The goal hero clinched his hat-trick in the 44th minute.

Sean Murray did bag a brace for Town in the second period but it proved in vain for a team now winless in three matches.

Elsewhere in the top tier, Lyre Rovers earned their first victory after seeing off Drinagh Rangers A 5-2. David O’Sullivan and Matthew Buttimer goals gave Rovers a 2-0 half-time lead as Barry Kirby and Mark Kelly provided the assists.

O’Sullivan completed his brace on 49 minutes after being played in by Rohan Powell, but Drinagh’s seconds fought back with Joseph McCarthy (penalty) and Sam Mahon netting.

Lyre regained control, though, as two Matthew Lyons goals in the final ten minutes sealed the win, one assisted by their goalkeeper.

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Bay Rovers extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with a comprehensive 12-0 win over Aultagh Celtic B.

The score was 7-0 at half-time as Paddy Cronin had already completed his hat-trick, while James Desmond, Padraig O’Sullivan and Cillian O’Brien (two) struck as well.

Desmond, Calvin Cronin, Jose Asuncion, Shane Sullivan and Christopher Cronin rounded off the victory in the latter half. Desmond played a part in six of the goals as he also recorded four assists.

Second placed Beara United dropped points at home to Aultagh Celtic with a 1-1 draw.

Aultagh took the lead at the break as Colm Kevin Sexton found the net. Aultagh held out for the majority but a 92nd minute equaliser from Daniel Hanley saved Beara’s blushes.

Castlelack rose up to third following a 3-1 victory over Skibbereen Celtic. John Hodnett had given Skibb a surprise lead on 27 minutes as Cian O’Brien put it on a plate. Cian Kelleher levelled matters for Castlelack on 31 minutes, assisted by Brian Lordan, to go in all square at the break.

A brace from Evan O’Shea eventually broke Skibb’s resistance, with a penalty and stoppage-time clincher, set up by Robert O’Mahony Self, sealing the win.

Castletown Celtic won their second game of the campaign by seeing off Kilbrittain Rovers 4-2. Darragh Kelleher and Eoin O’Connor gave Castletown a 2-1 interval lead with Dara Crowley responding for Kilbrittain.

Crowley equalised at the start of the second period, but Castletown had to wait until the 83rd minute to find the winner through Niall O’Halloran. Paul Deane rounded off the victory in stoppage time.

In a battle of the second teams, Clonakilty AFC B defeated Dunmanway Town A 5-2. Darragh Murphy bagged a hat-trick for Clon while Richard Walsh and Adam Sexton also goaled. Donnacha Carroll and Shane O’Connell found the net for Dunmanway.

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The WCL U18 Division kicked off with 19 goals in the opening round last weekend.

Clonakilty AFC and Togher Celtic began with a 3-3 draw. Charlie O’Sullivan and Alex O’Regan gave Clon a 2-0 lead inside 28 minutes but Michael Galvin pulled one back for Togher before the break. O’Regan increased the Clon advantage to 3-1 on 46 minutes but Galvin proved to be the Celtic hero as he completed his hat-trick with strikes on 65 and 81 minutes.

The other two games were one-sided affairs. Bay Rovers beat Bunratty United 6-1, building on a 5-0 half-time lead.

Charlie Swayne (two), Fionn Goggin (two) and Con Desmond were on target for Bay and Shane O’Brien added a sixth late on. Charlie O’Connor hit a consolation for Bunratty.

Drinagh Rangers were also comprehensive winners over Skibbereen AFC, 6-0. Joseph McCarthy completed his hat-trick inside 34 minutes while Milo Kinsella and Conor Coakley completed Rangers’ tally.