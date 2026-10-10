Shane Kingston's penalty save earns Drinagh Rangers a vital point in draw with Ardfield

Ardfield 1

Drinagh Rangers 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

SHANE Kingston saved a late penalty to ensure Drinagh Rangers earned a point away to Ardfield in the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division at the Showgrounds on Sunday morning.

Ardfield’s impressive display ensured the defending Premier Division champions dropped points for the first time this season.

An own goal edged the hosts ahead only for Steven Crowley to equalise shortly before the interval.

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Limited clear-cut chances during a tight second period meant an even game looked destined to be a draw. That was until Ardfield were awarded a penalty a few minutes from the end. Niall Keane’s spot kick was well struck but Drinagh goalkeeper Shane Kingston was equal to the effort.

It finished 1-1, a fair result, that leaves both Ardfield and Rangers firmly in the title picture.

‘I’m absolutely delighted with the result,’ Ardfield manager Johnny Lawless told The Southern Star.

‘We created three or four good chances in the first half and, on another day, might have taken them. Overall, there weren't too many chances for either team but their goalkeeper did save that penalty late on.

‘Look, we have taken points off Clonakilty AFC and now Drinagh. I’m really happy with those two results.’

‘Shane saved the day for us,’ Drinagh manager Robert O’Regan said.

‘He has always been a top-quality goalkeeper and proved it today. We were poor today, to be honest.

‘I said to the lads afterwards, that point could be the difference at the end of the season. We didn’t lose the game. There will be no team visiting Ardfield and finding it easy.’

The two clubs met in the last eight of Gareth O’Driscoll Premier Cup the previous weekend. Rangers won 5-3 on that occasion.

There was a lively start to Sunday’s clash with Ardfield’s Cillian Keane failing to connect with Karol Siwek’s centre inside the first minute.

Shane Kingston dived full length to prevent a Niall Keane free-kick from hitting in the net shortly after.

A series of Michael Hennigan and Damien Fernandes crosses were comfortably dealt with as Ardfield dominated territory. But Drinagh’s effective offside trap ensured a high-tempo encounter was scoreless at the quarter-hour mark.

The visitor’s first sight of goal saw Barry O’Driscoll (H) break clear and cross for Damien Fernandes. The latter couldn’t connect but Drinagh continued to push as Padraic Hegarty headed inches over.

That near miss reinvigorated Ardfield and the home team hit the front after 25 minutes. Cillian Keane’s in-swinging corner took a deflection off a Drinagh defender and nestled in the back of the net.

One-nil down, the visitors finally got to grips with the fixture.

Fernandes was denied an equaliser by Cillian White’s quick reflexes. Barry (H) O’Driscoll had a goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Michael Maguire as Drinagh’s pressure intensified.

Having seen out a difficult spell, Ardfield responded. Karol Siwek dispossessed a defender only to be denied by Shane Kingston. Rangers’ goalkeeper produced another stop before the visitors equalised after 39 minutes.

Cillian White produced an excellent stop from Cillian Fitzpatrick but was powerless to prevent Steven Crowley from hammering in the rebound.

The second half mirrored what came before. Well-drilled defences ensured scoring opportunities were few until Ardfield’s penalty in the dying embers.

Shane Kingston’s save ensured an entertaining fixture finished level.

OUR STAR: Plenty of suitors but Shane Kingston’s vital penalty stop could yet prove a crucial moment in this season’s title race.

Ardfield: Cillian White, Caolan Hayes, Peter Barrett, Michael Maguire, Fintan Barrett (captain), Niall Keane, Annraoi Creedon, Sean Lawless, Karol Siwek, Cillian Keane, George Cannon.

Subs: Jack Maguire, Chris O’Donnell, Oliver Greenwood, Oisin Murray, Ruairi Murphy.

Drinagh Rangers: Shane Kingston, Daniel McCarthy (captain), JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Steven Crowley, Tom McQueen, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Michael Hennigan, Padraic Hegarty, Barry O’Driscoll (H), Damien Fernandes.

Subs: Padraig Cronin, Eoin Hurley, Denzil Fernandes, Sean Calnan, Liam McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy.

Referee: Tim McDermott.