WEST CORK SOCCER: Four-midable Drinagh Rangers shine in national cup

WEST Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League clubs are gearing up for round two of the SFAI Subway National Schoolboys Cups following impressive displays across five age grades.

The annual knockout competitions pit Cork and other Munster Schoolboys League clubs against WCSSL entrants in the U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16 grades.

Any clubs knocked out in the opening rounds automatically enter a second knockout competition, the SFAI Subway National Shields.

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Drinagh Rangers were West Cork’s headline-grabbers in the opening round of this season’s SFAI U12 National Schoolboys Cup.

The Canon Crowley Park side travelled to Avondale United A and registered a superb 4-0 victory. James McSweeney (2), Fionn Connolly and Jack Kelleher scored for a Drinagh team that will host Youghal United in round two.

Ardfield, Castlelack and Riverside Athletic received byes into the second round. There, Ardfield will host Mallow United, Riverside will welcome Rockmount to Carbery Park and Castlelack travel to Mogeely FC.

Elsewhere in the U12 National Cup, Dunmanway Town lost 2-0 at home to Ballinhassig, Rockmount overcame Clonakilty AFC 5-0 and Lyre Rovers were knocked out by Leeside United. Tom Coffey netted in Lyre’s 3-1 defeat.

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Dunmanway Town produced an excellent performance to overcome Lismore AFC on penalties in the opening stage of the SFAI U13 National Schoolboys Cup.

Lismore led 1-0 in extra-time before a Jack Hayes equaliser sent a cracking tie to penalties. Town proved the better penalty takers, winning 3-1 to set up a glamour second-round clash at home to Bandon AFC.

Tim Heverin’s solitary strike saw Lyre Rovers defeat Castlelack Celtic 1-0 in an all-West Cork first round tie. Rovers are away to Crosshaven next time out.

Skibbereen and Drinagh Rangers received byes into the next round. Skibb are away to Lakewood Athletic. Rangers will also be on the road, travelling to Carrigaline United.

In the same U13 National Schoolboys Cup competition, Ardfield gave Corinthian Boys a first round walkover. Conor Murnane found the net in Bay Rovers’ 4-1 loss at home to Ringmahon Rangers.

Both Clonakilty AFC entrants exited the SFAI U13 National Cup at the first round juncture. Clon Rovers lost 2-0 at Midleton A while Clon Wanderers fell 5-1 at home to Mayfield United.

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West Cork enjoyed some fantastic results in round one of this year’s SFAI Subway U14 National Schoolboys Cup.

Clonakilty AFC came away with a marvellous 3-1 victory at Strand United to cement a visit to either Blarney United or St Mary’s AFC in round two. Seimí Forristal, Luca O’Donovan and Keith Mazebeli were on target for the Ballyvackey side.

Lyre Rovers overpowered Leeside United A 6-0 in an equally impressive first-round performance in Lyre. Paudie O’Donovan scored a hat-trick with Sonny Crowley, Ru Barrett and Tom Doyle also netting. Rovers travel to Watergrasshill United in round two.

A 3-2 defeat of Crosshaven AFC sent Bay Rovers into the second round where the Kealkill club will travel to Midleton. Iarla McElhinney (2) and Dan Sheehan were on target for a delighted Rovers.

Skibbereen AFC will host Rockmount and Castlelack will entertain Youghal United after both WCSSL clubs received first round byes.

Dan Brady’s goal wasn’t enough to prevent Riverside Athletics’ U14 National Schoolboys Cup 3-1 loss at home to Brideview United. Midleton knocked out Ardfield and Drinagh Rangers lost 3-1 to Douglas Hall in the same competition. Tadhg Kinsella was Rangers’ solitary scorer.

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Four of the five WCSSL SFAI U15 National Schoolboys Cup entrants received byes into the second round of this year’s tournament.

As a result, Drinagh Rangers will host Ringmahon Rangers, and Skibbereen Dynamos are away to Carrigaline United. Ballyvackey is the venue for Clonakilty AFC and Castleview AFC’s second-round clash. Lyre Rovers enjoy home advantage for Midleton A’s visit.

Castlelack put in a commendable display before losing 3-2 away to Fermoy in the opening round. Liam Verling netted twice for the WCSSL club.

Into the SFAI U16 National Schoolboys Cup where four West Cork entrants have second round ties to look forward to.

That’s because Skibbereen, Clonakilty AFC, Lyre Rovers and Castlelack all received byes. Skibb are the solitary WCSSL team on the road, travelling to Lakewood Athletic.

Brinny will host Castlelack and Lakewood Athletic’s round two encounter. Clonakilty AFC welcome Castleview AFC to Ballyvackey while Lyre Rovers entertain Avondale United.

Drinagh Rangers’ hopes of making the second round were ended by a 3-0 defeat to Mallow Town in Mallow.

The second round of this season’s SFAI Subway National Schoolboys competitions are pencilled in for October 17th and 18th.