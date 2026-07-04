West Cork Schoolgirls glory for Bay Rovers U12s and Beara United U13s

BAY Rovers U12 and U16 as well as Beara United U13 schoolgirls celebrated West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League trophy successes this past week.

Canon Crowley Park hosted last Sunday’s U16 Schoolgirls Cup decider between Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC.

Rovers enjoyed the brighter start and led 2-0 at the break courtesy of Amy O’Donovan and Claire Healy strikes. Lilly Scott halved the deficit before additional Michaela Kelleher and Abbie Arundel goals sealed a 4-1 Bay Rovers win. Rovers’ Donna French was voted player of the match.

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Bay Rovers: L R Kingston-Fitzgerald, D French, A O’Donovan, A O’Donovan (captain), A Keohane, P O’Sullivan, A Arundel, M Goulding, M Kelleher, C Healy, T Hurley. Subs: E Hurley, M Cooper, I Ross, K Murphy.

Clonakilty AFC: E Kennefick, M Costley, A Rohan, Z Anglin, R Scott, A Hennessy, L Scott (captain), A Rice, C O’Regan, J Walsh, L Finn. Subs: L Harrington.

Referee: Anthony McDermott.

This season’s U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final took place in Brinny between Bay Rovers and Drinagh Rangers.

A fantastic final entertained a large attendance and had Bay Rovers 1-0 up at the break. Kate O’Brien broke the deadlock but Ellie O’Regan’s 50th minute equaliser took the cup decider to extra-time.

No further goals meant penalties were required to decide the outcome. Bay held their nerve in the shootout, winning 3-1 to claim the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup trophy. Drinagh’s Ellie O’Regan was voted player of the match.

Bay Rovers: C Young, N Wanatowska, A Quirke, S Vaughan, G O’Donovan, K O’Brien, G McCarthy (captain), C O’Connor, S Bhattacharya, K Creedon, W Malgorzata, T McCarthy-O’Shea, E Lucey, G O’Neill, J Wanatowska.

Drinagh Rangers: A O’Donovan, A Coll, R Young, G Jagoe, E O’Donovan, E O’Regan (captain), A O’Donovan, E Reilly, C Hurley, A O’Donovan, L Coll, E Hurley, H Reen.

Referee: Roland Lamprecht.

Lyre was the venue for this season’s U13 Schoolgirls Shield decider between Beara United and Castlelack.

Hot and humid conditions made life difficult for both sets of players throughout an entertaining matchup. There was little to choose between the sides until Beara scored twice in the closing stages.

United’s Lizzie O’Shea opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 49 minutes. Castlelack fought back impressively but Ashlinn Lowney’s goal nine minutes from the end secured a 2-0 Beara United victory.

Despite the defeat, Castlelack’s Hayleigh Mai Desmond was voted player of the match.

Beara United: R Lehane-Walsh, R Minihane, S Downing, E Downey, N Barry, A Spencer, C Harrington, L O’Shea, A McMahon, S Farrelly (captain), A Lowney, A O’Sullivan, E Harrington, K O’Sullivan, R Healy.

Castlelack: E Murray, J McCusker, E Crowley, A Grainger (captain), H M Desmond, S Lucot, I Santos, M O’Callaghan, A Moynihan, A McSweeney, C Sullivan, A Murphy, C Nyhan.

Referee: Gavin Daly.