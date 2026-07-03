GAA NEWS: Robbie Lucey goal seals Division 2 league final win for Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas

DIARMUID Ó Mathúna head into the Carbery junior A football championship in ideal form after defeating Tadhg MacCarthaigh, 1-7 to 0-9, in the Carbery Group Division 2 final in Dunmanway.

Their decisive score came on the stroke of half-time when captain Robbie Lucey found the net to give his side a 1-4 to 0-4 interval lead.

The Castletownkenneigh club led 1-7 to 0-7 with nine minutes remaining and, despite a spirited Caheragh comeback, held on to clinch the league title.

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Jack O’Callaghan (0-4), Jamie Lucey, Conor O’Sullivan and Gavin Aherne also got on the scoresheet for the winners.

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Carbery Division 1 football winners Barryroe are in county junior A league semi-final action this Friday night when they welcome Grenagh to their home patch (8pm).

The Sky Blues received a walkover from Knocknagree’s seconds to progress to the last four, while Grenagh saw off Carraig na bhFear in their quarter-final, 0-15 to 0-13.

The other side of the draw pits Carrigaline’s second string against Charleville on Monday (8.15pm) with the Carrigdhoun club having home advantage.

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Clonakilty’s county junior A league campaign came to an end after a 2-19 to 1-19 defeat away to Whitechurch in the quarter-final. The semi-finals of this competition take place on Friday July 3rd (both 7.30pm), as Cobh host Ballyhooly while Donoughmore entertain Whitechurch.