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Gardaí issue appeal in tracing 15-year-old from Bandon

July 3rd, 2026 5:57 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Gardaí issue appeal in tracing 15-year-old from Bandon Image
Appeal for information about the location of missing teen.

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Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stephanie Fehervari, 15 years, who was reported missing from Bandon, Co. Cork since Tuesday 30th June 2026.

Stephanie is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Stephanie's family are concerned for her well-being.

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Anyone with information on Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

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