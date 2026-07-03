Harrington elected deputy mayor after tight vote at AGM

FIANNA Fáil Cllr Bernard Moynihan was elected new Cork county mayor at last week’s Cork County Council AGM.

The Duhallow native, who has been a public representative for 12 years was nominated by his colleague Cllr Gearóid Murphy and seconded by Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) and was elected unopposed.

West Cork Independent Cllr Finbarr Harrington was elected deputy mayor after being nominated by Cllr Coleman, which was seconded again by Cllr Murphy.

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However, it came down to a vote across the council chamber after Fine Gael Cllr Anthony Barry was nominated by his colleague Cllr Michael Hegarty and seconded by Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) for the deputy mayor role.

Cllr Harrington won out in the end by 28 votes to 21 - but only one councillor from the West Cork Municipal District, Fianna Fáil’s Georg Gill, voted for the Beara native, while three councillors abstained altogether and three others (including two FG cllrs) voted for Cllr Barry.

The new county mayor was first elected to Cork County Council in 2014 and was subsequently re-elected in 2019 and 2024, and was the first councillor elected across all local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork in 2024.

He topped the poll in the Kanturk-Mallow Municipal District and was elected on the first count.

The UCC graduate worked as a schoolteacher for nine years, before going on to work as a trade union representative with the ASTI (Association of Secondary Schools Ireland) where he advocated for improved terms and conditions for members, while also representing and supporting members at the WRC.

‘As Mayor, I look forward to championing the work of Cork County Council and highlighting the dedication of our staff in delivering over 900 services that support communities, businesses and quality of life across the county. Throughout the year, I hope to promote the ambition and positive impact of the Council as we continue working together to build a stronger, more vibrant Cork for all.’

Mayor Moynihan is a member of Cork County Council’s Planning SPC, Economic Development SPC, and the Local Community Development Committee.

‘As a member of both the Economic Development and Planning Strategic Policy Committees, I am committed to supporting sustainable growth across County Cork by creating the conditions for businesses to thrive while ensuring our communities develop in a balanced and forward-looking way.’

Mayor Moynihan served as Chair of Northern Committee of Cork County Council on two occasions, and chair of Kanturk Mallow Municipal District on two occasions.

Councillors also paid tributes to outgoing county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) who she said represented Cork county well over the past 12 months.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said she allowed people to see her personality behind the chain.

‘You represented us very well especially as it was a very difficult year with the unprecedented loss of colleagues and friends,’ he said.