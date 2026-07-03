Night-time water restrictions lifted for Skibbereen customers

Uisce Éireann has lifted the targeted night-time restrictions introduced on June 24th for customers in Skibbereen and surrounding areas with immediate effect. Water reserves have recovered sufficiently to support normal operations and maintain a continuous water supply for customers.

While raw water sources remain stable, there was a high level of demand which placed pressure on the treatment process at Lake Cross Water Treatment Plant. During the day, customers were encouraged to reduce usage where possible to help maintain supply and support these overnight recovery measures.

Niall O’Riordan, operations manager said: 'The nighttime restrictions were necessary to ensure a continuous daily water supply was available for residents and businesses. We want to thank the community for their conservation efforts.'

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The night-time water restrictions were in effect between 10.30pm and 7am for customers in Skibbereen, Lake Cross, Union Hall, Squince, Myross, Castletownsend, Sandycove, Tragumna, Lough Hyne, Coom and surrounding areas. Customers may have experienced low pressure or a disruption to their water supply during these hours.

Meanwhile, the contingency tankering measures previously implemented in Bantry to support the Derryginagh and Cahernacrin water supply schemes, along with additional tankering at Leap Reservoir, have now ceased with immediate effect following improvements in water supply conditions. Uisce Éireann will maintain enhanced operational monitoring across Skibbereen, Bantry and Leap, with daily assessments of water supply levels guiding any necessary operational measures in response to customer demand and weather conditions.