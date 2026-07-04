Bay Rovers edge Clonakilty AFC in West Cork U16 Schoolboys Shield triumph

BAY Rovers captured the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U16 Schoolboys Shield following victory over Clonakilty AFC.

Last Sunday’s U16 Schoolboys Shield decider was held at Canon Crowley Park.

Eoghan Hickey broke the deadlock after ten minutes to edge Bay 1-0 in front. A second goal arrived when Eoin McCarthy curled home a superb long-range effort.

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Utilising a strong wind in the second period, Clonakilty’s Byron Malone made it 2-1. The Ballyvackey club were denied an equaliser by player of the match Conor Hourihan’s penalty save. Eoin McCarthy’s second strike wrapped up a 3-1 Rovers win.

Bay Rovers: C Hourihan, F Wiseman, T English, M Leahy (captain), K O’Sullivan, R Breen, S Mullany, O Myler, P Biffen, E Hickey, E McCarthy.

Subs: T Santos, C O’Shea, T Gibbons.

Clonakilty AFC: B O’Regan, O Cronin, R O’Mahony, R Kelleher, L Leahy, C O’Sullivan, T O’Brien, L O’Regan (captain), B Harrington, B Malone, R O’Donnell.

Subs: S Jordan, R Harte, F McCarthy, M McSweeney.

Referee: Sean Doyle.

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Castlelack Celtic hit Drinagh Rangers Diamonds for six in a 6-1 U12 Schoolboys Premier League victory. The Brinny club went top of the table courtesy of Simon Crewe (three), Nicholas Lynch (two) and Gavin Kerr goals. Conor Connolly Jeffrey was Drinagh’s lone scorer.

Elsewhere in the U12 Premier, Nathan Crowley Healy (two) and Conor O’Sullivan efforts secured Dunmanway Town’s 3-2 victory at home to Clonakilty AFC Rovers. Clon’s goals were netted by Oran Werner and Liam Peppard.

Danny O’Callaghan and Luke Browne goals earned Beara United a 2-0 success away to Lyre Rovers Black in the U12 Schoolboys Championship.

Skibbereen Celtic’s dominance of the U12 Schoolboys League One division continued with a 4-1 win at home to Beara United. Sean Sweetnam (three) and Conor O’Sullivan were on target with Dylan O’Brien scoring for Celtic.

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U13 Schoolboys Premier League leaders Clonakilty AFC City had Sean Kennedy (two) and Séimí Forristal on target in a 3-1 win away to Lyre Rovers. Sonny Crowley scored for the home team.

Bay Rovers edged Dunmanway Town 4-3 to move two points clear atop the U13 Schoolboys Championship table. Nathan Long was amongst the goals for Town but Oskar Ustjanowski (two), and Paddy Healy strikes won it for Rovers.

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Clonakilty AFC Reds have joined Castlelack and Dunmanway Town in a share of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League’s lead.

Edward Hough (two), Cian Afonso, Jake McAdams and Tadhg O’Dowd netted Clon’s goals in a 5-1 triumph at home to Dunmanway.

Riverside Athletic and Beara United’s top of the table U14 Schoolboys Championship clash ended 2-1 to the Castletownbere club at Carbery Factory Park.

Beara joined Riverside in a share of the league’s lead thanks to Jack O’Neill and James O’Donovan efforts. Oisin O’Sullivan scored Athletic’s goal.

Lyre Rovers maintained their perfect U14 Schoolboys League One record with a 7-0 defeat of Togher Celtic. Pearse Nolan (three), Sean Galwey (two), Andy Twomey and Eduard Ulianov were on target for the winners. Nicola Hurley, Cillian Murray and Justin McCarthy stood out for Celtic.

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Jack Buttimer and Ryan Brickley goals earned Togher Celtic a 2-1 U15 Schoolboys Premier League victory away to Riverside Athletic. That result represented Togher’s first three points of the campaign. Eoin Foley replied for Riverside.

Clonakilty AFC and Drinagh Rangers served up a twelve-goal midweek U16 Schoolboys Premier League thriller in Ballyvackey. Charlie O’Sullivan (two), Mattie Coffey (two), Rian Kelleher and Luke O’Regan strikes plus an own goal earned Clonakilty a 7-5 win. Jamie Dowdall was amongst Drinagh’s scorers.