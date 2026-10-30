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Historic Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff sold for close to €4m

October 30th, 2026 5:01 PM

By Martin Steinmetz

Historic Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff sold for close to €4m Image
The Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff was mentioned by US actor Chauncey Olcott’s wife Rita, as the location of the origins of the song in her biography of Olcott, Song in his Heart (1939).

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The Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff has been sold for close to its €4 million guide price, marking a new chapter for one of Ireland’s oldest hotels.

The 59-bedroom property was put on the market by CBRE Hotels in July 2024 on behalf of hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle.

The new owner is US hospitality investor Brian Patrick Martin. The Eccles Hotel is his first venture in Ireland.

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Operating since 1745, the landmark hotel is an eye-catcher on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Its guests have included writers George Bernard Shaw, who stayed in 1910 and 1911, and W.B. Yeats, a regular in the 1920s.

The Eccles includes a spa, restaurant, bar, conference and banqueting facilities and a wedding venue.

Refurbishment was carried out recently.

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