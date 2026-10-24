WEST CORK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Brian Hurley hits hat-trick for Drinagh Rangers on WCL return

BRIAN Hurley marked his first West Cork League game in over a decade in style – the Cork footballer hit a 30-minute hat-trick for Drinagh Rangers in their derby win.

The Castlehaven forward – one of the best attackers in Cork football in the past decade – showed his ruthlessness in front of goal translates to soccer with this impressive cameo as Drinagh Rangers defeated Drinagh Rangers A 7-1 in a Premier Division clash.

Replacing Barry O’Driscoll (H) in the 59th minute, Hurley scored instantly to make it 3-0, following goals for Tom McQueen in the first half and Padraic Hegarty early in the second period.

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Back in the groove, Hurley added to his tally in the 79th minute and completed his hat-trick in injury-time.

Michael Hennigan and Eoin Hurley also grabbed second-half goals for Drinagh, while Anthony O'Sullivan netted a late consolation goal for Drinagh A in this midweek clash.

This win leaves defending league champions Drinagh on ten points after four games, alongside Clonakilty AFC, who have played one game more.

John Leahy’s Clon team needed two goals from Chris Collins to come from two down in a 2-2 draw with Togher Celtic on Sunday. Donnacha Collins hit a quickfire double in the first half as Togher led 2-0 after 25 minutes. Chris Collins halved the deficit before half time and scored the equaliser midway through the second half.

Also on Sunday, Drinagh Rangers A rebounded from their derby loss to beat Ardfield 2-0 thanks to a second-half double from Ryan Daly. This is a first win of the league campaign for Drinagh A.

Conor Vassallo, Jack McCarthy and Keith White were all on target as Dunmanway Town defeated Lyre Rovers 3-0 to record their first victory in the league.

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Drinagh Rangers, fresh from their derby win in the league, were impressive in the FAI Junior Cup last weekend as they beat Leeds AFC 4-1. Barry O'Driscoll (H) scored a hat-trick, while Tom McQueen was also on target.

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Bay Rovers continue to set an unrelenting pace in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship. The table-toppers hammered Dunmanway Town A to make it six wins in six games. Remarkably, they have scored 44 goals in just six games!

In their latest win, Paddy Cronin, James Desmond and Christopher Cronin all scored doubles, while Jose Asuncion and Calvin Cronin were also on target.

Castlelack are trying to keep pace with Bay Rovers, and they are five points behind with one game in hand. Last weekend, Robert O'Mahony-Self (two), Alan Burton and Aidan Cregan scored in a 4-0 win against Aultagh Celtic.

Beara United are on 13 points alongside Castlelack, and also have a game in hand on the early-season pace-setters. Goals from Richard Murphy, Reuben McAtasney and Jonathan Rosales Harrington saw Beara come from a goal behind to beat Aultagh Celtic B 3-1 away from home. Sean Browne had given Aultagh B the lead.

Kilbrittain Rovers moved into fourth place after they defeated Clonakilty AFC B 4-0. Ryan Fitzgerald (two), Mitchell Fallon and Stephen Keane scored.

Cian O'Brien scored a first-half hat-trick as Skibbereen Celtic recorded an impressive 6-0 away win against Castletown Celtic. Adam O'Donovan and Deividas Petrikauskas also scored, as Skibb led 5-0 at the break.

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In the opening weekend of the Fusion Home Decor WCL Women's 7's League, Meadhbh Coomey scored four goals as Lyre Rovers beat Aultagh Celtic 5-0. Melissa Wilson also scored for Lyre.

Goals from Ellen Healy, Ruth Collins and Éabha O’Donovan helped Dunmanway Town defeat Sullane 3-1. Aisling Kelleher scored a late goal for Sullane.

Elsewhere, Lucy Hurley scored twice as Bunratty United got the better of Beara United, winning 2-0.

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There was plenty of U18 action in the West Cork League too. In the WCL U18 Cup, Darragh Keohane hit a late, late winner as Clonakilty AFC beat Togher Celtic 4-3. It was 3-3 with time almost up. Denis Shanahan, Luke O'Regan and Mattie Coffey were on target for Clon, with Aaron Hurley and Matthew Daly (two) scoring for Togher. But Keohane emerged the Clon hero with an injury-time winner.

Drinagh Rangers needed extra-time to beat Bay Rovers 2-1. Padraic Hegarty had given Drinagh an early lead, but Fionn Goggin equalised. In extra-time, Hegarty struck the winner.

Drinagh also won in a U18 Division tie, as Oran O’Donovan scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Togher Celtic.