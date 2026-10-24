Tragic fire couple to be laid to rest on Monday

FUNERAL details have been announced for a couple in their 70s who died in a fire at their home near Crossbarry on Tuesday morning.

Willie and Geraldine Hawkes both perished in the blaze which broke out at their home in Raheen before 7am.

Willie was well known in farming circles, having worked in milk recording with Munster Bovine before his retirement. Geraldine, known locally as Tina, worked as a midwife at the Bon Secours Hospital. She also gave sewing classes in Knockavilla parish.

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Willie raised the alarm and contacted emergency services. It is understood he had escaped the burning building but returned in an attempt to save his wife.

The couple will lie in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home in Ballincollig on Sunday October 25 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Their joint funeral mass will take place at 12 noon on Monday October 26 in St Patrick’s Church, Knockavilla, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

They are survived by Willie’s brothers Michael (Tony) and Peter, Tina’s sister Lesley Rowan, their in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and their extended family and friends.

In the funeral notice the couple’s family expressed their gratitude to the fire service, ambulance, and gardaí for “their kindness, care and efforts they made during this difficult time”.