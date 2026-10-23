West Cork League want to build on opening victory in Oscar Traynor Cup

DON Hurley and Chris Collins were delighted to be part of the West Cork League’s winning return to the FAI Oscar Traynor Cup.

Considering their squad had only been together for a short period of time, manager Don Hurley (Drinagh Rangers) and coach Kevin Murray (Dunmanway Town) had every right to be proud of their inter-league squad’s efforts.

Goals in either half from Chris Collins and Robbie McQueen saw West Cork overcome the Cork Business League 2-0 and mark their return to the Oscar Traynor Cup in the best possible fashion.

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‘You can see from tonight’s performance and result that we have a lot of good players in West Cork,’ Hurley told The Southern Star.

‘It’s going to take a while to get them gelled together correctly, but we have players who want to play for each other and are interested in representing the West Cork League.

‘There were 23 togged out tonight and another three or four who couldn’t make it.

‘There’s a lot of quality in this squad and a lot of people who work very hard for each other in West Cork.’

Don Hurley’s sentiments were echoed by his team captain Chris Collins, who was delighted to represent his region in the Oscar Traynor Cup.

‘Thank God that the West Cork League has put this (squad) back together after nearly ten years away from the Oscar Traynor Cup,’ Collins said.

‘You saw out there tonight that we have a fine squad and a great bunch of lads. We are able to compete with anyone and play some really good football. We’re all able to get it on the deck and play ball. That’s all we want to do and we did that tonight.

‘We have been together as a squad for four or five weeks now, had a couple of training sessions and played a couple of matches. It took a while to get together but we’ve done well tonight.

‘Hopefully, we can kick on for the next game against the Munster Senior League.’

‘I suppose, when you win a game like this, you want to win another one,’ Don Hurley added.

‘We play the Munster Senior League in November and we are going to have a right cut off of that as well. There is a chance of getting out of the group if we can get a positive result. That’s going to be our aim.’