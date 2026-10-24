Gardaí appeal for witnesses after local man found dead at golf course in Macroom

An investigation is under way into the death of a young man whose body was found on a golf course in Macroom on Friday morning.

The deceased has been named locally as Jack O'Donovan, aged in his 20s, of Dan Corkery Place in Macroom. His body was found on the course at Macroom Golf Club, just outside the town, at around 9.30am on Friday.

Gardaí said a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation. A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station. A family liaison officer has been appointed to provide support to the family.

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Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area of the golf club at Castle Grounds in Macroom between 2pm on Thursday October 22 and 10am on Friday October 23 to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area, and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam), are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.