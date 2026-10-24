West Cork Academy teams begin their Subway SFAI National Inter-League campaigns

A NEW season of Subway SFAI National Inter-League Schoolboys action gets underway with the West Cork Academy in action this weekend.

The U12 Schoolboys National Inter-League sees West Cork Academy fielding two teams.

Kerry Green, Limerick County Black, West Waterford East Cork (WWEC) and Cork Athletic will face West Cork Blue in Group A. West Cork Whites take on Kerry Yellow, Limerick County Green, Limerick Desmond and Cork United in Group B.

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West Cork’s U12s face both of Limerick’s teams in a Canon Crowley Park double-header at 1.30pm and 3pm on Sunday.

The region’s U13 Schoolboys Academy team begin their campaign away to Cork Athletic in Leeside Park at 2.30pm on Sunday. Kerry and Limerick Desmond are the other teams in Group F.

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The always competitive SFAI U14 National Schoolboys Inter-League has drawn West Cork Academy against Cork, WWEC and Kerry in the opening phase.

Canon Crowley Park hosts Sunday’s Group B opener with Kerry at 5pm. Waterford, Limerick Desmond and Cork will be West Cork’s opponents in the SFAI U15 National Schoolboys Inter-League group stage. A trip to Limerick Desmond marks the latter’s first outing on Sunday.

Encouragingly, West Cork are also fielding an academy team in this season’s SFAI U16 Schoolboys Inter-League. A local derby away to Cork kicks off the new campaign on Sunday. West Cork conclude their Group C phase with home fixtures against Kerry and Limerick District.

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It rained goals in the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League last weekend.

We have reached the tail end of this season’s WCSSL league, play-off and cup competitions. That didn’t stop a host of schoolboy’s teams from going goal crazy.

Ardfield and Beara United’s U15 Schoolboys Premier League eighth and ninth-placed play-off produced 14 goals. It was the visitors who came away with a hard earned 8-6 victory in both clubs’ final league outing.

A Brendan O’Connor hat trick along with Lewis O’Neill Cody (two), Rian Lowney (two) and Michael O’Sullivan goals earned Beara their victory. Michael O’Shea (two), Demebi Ogwudiegwu (two), Liam Fargnoli and Conor Dooley were on target for Ardfield.

Lyre Rovers Black proved too strong for Bunratty United Reds in the U12 Schoolboys Championship. Rovers ran out convincing winners in Town Park, Schull, thanks to Arthur O’Leary (three), Liam Horgan (three) and Max Harte efforts.

In U12 Schoolboys League One, Castlelack Rangers overpowered Bunratty United Black 7-2. Adam McSweeney (two), Oisin O’Regan (two), Oscar Carey, Charlie Atkinson.