CORK LGFA: Castlehaven and Kinsale primed for county minor action

THIS year’s Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA minor county championships are about to swing into action with West Cork clubs eager to make their mark over the October bank holiday weekend.

2026 West Cork minor champions Castlehaven have been handed a home quarter-final tie in the minor A county competition.

Mallow are the visitors to West Cork on the same day that the region’s other minor A representatives, Kinsale, also enjoy home advantage.

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Runners-up to the Haven in this year’s West Cork decider, Kinsale will be eager to build on their superb run in the 2025 county championship that ended in the semi-finals with defeat to eventual champions Éire Óg. Ballincollig will test Kinsale’s resolve in this year’s last eight.

An all-West Cork clash is possible in the county semi-finals should the latter and Castlehaven emerge victorious.

On the opposite side of the minor A draw, last year’s runners-up Mourneabbey, who lost to Éire Óg by a point in the 2025 decider, travel to Glanmire. The winners of that encounter will host either Inch Rovers or Donoughmore in the semi-finals.

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Rosscarbery and Bandon’s rewards for finishing third and fourth respectively in this season’s West Cork minor championship are places in the minor B county quarter-finals.

Fresh from their U16C2 county final win over Dromtarriffe, Rosscarbery’s minors will travel with renewed hope to take on Banteer. Bandon are away to St Catherine’s.

Ibane Ladies overcame Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh 5-17 to 2-10 following an exciting West Cork minor B final earlier this season. Both clubs will fancy their chances of making an impact in the Cork minor C county.

Aughaville will host Tadhg MacCárthaigh and Abhainn Dalla’s quarter-final where the winners will travel to whoever emerges from Ibane and Carrigaline’s clash in the penultimate round.

Ilen Rovers defeated Carrigtwohill and Dohenys to reach last year’s minor C county decider, only to lose out to Donoughmore.

Rovers have been drawn away to St Finbarr’s in the last eight of this year’s minor D county championship. West Cork’s other representative, St Colum’s, are also on the road, travelling to Araglen Desmonds Buí.

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Further down the Cork LGFA county championship grades, O’Donovan Rossa have received a bye into the minor A2 semi-finals. The Skibbereen club awaits the winners of Courcey Rovers and Éire Óg in the last four. Naomh Abán face a difficult task away to Erin’s Own on the other side of the draw.

Bantry Blues are another West Cork club to benefit from a bye. The Blues will journey to either Macroom or Youghal in the B2 minor semi-finals. Valley Rovers are away to Glanworth in their quarter-final.

This year’s C2 minor championship sees Dohenys facing Ballinora and Muintir Gabriels away to Castlemagner in the last eight. In the D2 county competition, Beara host Ballinhassig and Clonakilty welcome Watergrasshill to Ahamilla.