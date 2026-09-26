WEST CORK LEAGUE: Ardfield end Clonakilty AFC’s unbeaten start to Premier Division campaign

CLONAKILTY AFC’s unbeaten start to this season’s Premier Division came to an end as Ardfield earned a shock 2-1 win in Darrara.

Ardfield, promoted to the top flight as Championship winners, took an early lead after two minutes through Karol Siwek after Cillian Keane played him in. Clon equalised on the stroke of half-time through Alan Murphy on 40 minutes, assisted by Jonathan Leahy.

In a tense derby clash, it was Siwek who completed his brace on 69 minutes as Fintan Barrett provided the crucial pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win meant Ardfield moved joint-top of the table alongside Clon and defending champions Drinagh Rangers.

Drinagh kept up their unbeaten start with a 4-0 home victory over Lyre Rovers. Robbie and Tom McQueen gave the league holders a 2-0 lead at the break before Harry Carey and Seán Calnan provided the finishing touches. Michael Hennigan was also instrumental in creating chances.

Elsewhere, Bunratty United recorded their first win of the season when they beat Togher Celtic 2-1. After a goalless opening half, Conor Brosnan and Shane O’Mahony found the net in the second period with Ryan O’Neill and Kevin O’Regan providing the assists. Donnacha Collins netted a late consolation for Togher, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Drinagh Rangers A and Dunmanway Town earned their opening points of the season with a 2-2 draw. Joseph McCarthy gave Drinagh a 1-0 interval lead via the penalty spot but Eoin Buckley equalised for Town on 55 minutes. Conor Coakley put Drinagh back in front on 63 minutes but Keith McCarthy levelled matters a minute later with a penalty of his own.

***

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Bay Rovers and Beara United kept up their 100 percent winning starts with comfortable victories.

Bay were 5-2 winners over Aultagh Celtic, as James Desmond, Shane Sullivan and Ryan O’Boy gave them a 3-0 half-time lead. Sullivan and Christopher O’Shea netted in the second period as Alex Young, Calvin Cronin and Joey O’Sullivan provided assists. Anthony Howard and James Iddon responded for Aultagh, who lost their first game of the campaign.

Beara United earned a 4-1 victory over Skibbereen Celtic. A Richard Murphy penalty and a Liam Steele strike gave them a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes but Adeel Khan pulled one back for Skibb before the break.

A Noel Collins own goal and James Harrington handed Beara their third victory, with Skibb having recorded only one win in three matches.

Castlelack lost their winning streak but maintained their unbeaten start with a 3-3 draw against new club Kilbrittain Rovers.

Kilbrittain deserved their first point as Alan Burke and a Brendan Harrington own goal gave them a shock 2-0 lead. Gavin Hunt replied just before half-time for Castlelack, who then completed a comeback as Alan Barton and Eoin Lane looked to have won it.

However, in stoppage time, Mitchell Fallon salvaged a draw for a Kilbrittain team who were reduced to ten men.

Castletown Celtic beat Clonakilty AFC B 5-2 as Alan O’Sullivan (two), Jerry Galvin, Daniel O’Connell and Daniel Coughlan found the target. Jason O’Donovan and Jack Garrett goaled for Clon.

Finally, Dunmanway Town A were comfortable 5-2 victors over Aultagh Celtic B as Fionn Kearnt, Alan Crowley, Conor Kelly, Shane O’Connell and Shaun O’Connell hit the net. A John Barrett brace wasn’t enough for Aultagh.