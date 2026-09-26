WEST CORK LEAGUE CUP DRAWS: Togher Celtic begin Premier Division Cup defence against Clonakilty AFC

REIGNING Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup champions Drinagh Rangers will meet Lyre Rovers in a quarter-final of this season’s competition.

Drinagh powered past Aultagh Celtic B 9-0 in the first round, while Lyre also went goal crazy, hammering Clonakilty AFC B 11-0.

The quarter-finals of the cup are scheduled for Sunday, November 1st, and will see Ardfield home to Clonakilty AFC in a local derby. Premier Division outfit Bunratty United take on Championship side Kilbrittain Rovers, while Championship pace-setters Bay Rovers have been drawn to take on Togher Celtic.

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Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup quarter-final (November 1st): Ardfield v Clonakilty AFC, Lyre Rovers v Drinagh Rangers, Kilbrittain Rovers v Bunratty United, Bay Rovers v Togher Celtic

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Defending West Cork League Premier Division Cup champions Togher Celtic will begin the defence of their title with a blockbuster home quarter-final against Clonakilty AFC.

Togher hit the headlines last session when they beat Drinagh Rangers 4-1 in the final of this competition, and they will be eager for another cup run this campaign. But Clon, who started the Premier Division impressively, will present a tough test.

The four quarter-finals of this competition are pencilled in for this Sunday, September 27th, and there are some interesting pairings.

Reigning Premier Division champions Drinagh Rangers will meet 2026 Championship winners Ardfield, now in the Premier. Bunratty United and Drinagh Rangers A will both fancy their chances of advancing to the last four. Also, Lyre Rovers will play Dunmanway Town with both teams hoping to embark on a cup run.

West Cork League Premier Division Cup quarter-finals: Lyre Rovers v Dunmanway Town, Ardfield v Drinagh Rangers, Bunratty United v Drinagh Rangers A, Togher Celtic v Clonakilty AFC.

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New champions will be crowned in the WCL Championship Cup as Ardfield, who won the title last season, are now fighting it out in the Premier Division.

Last season’s beaten finalists, Beara United, will be in round one action against Clonakilty AFC B, the winner to meet Bay Rovers in the quarter-finals. In another round one tie, Dunmanway Town A play Castlelack with the winner advancing to play Castletown Celtic in the last eight.

In the other quarter-finals, Kilbrittain Rovers meet Skibbereen Celtic, and there is a derby between Aultagh Celtic and Aultagh Celtic B.

West Cork League Championship Cup – Round 1 (September 27th): Beara United v Clonakilty AFC B, Dunmanway Town A v Castlelack. Quarter-finals: Kilbrittain Rovers v Skibbereen Celtic (September 27th), Aultagh Celtic v Aultagh Celtic B (September 27th), Beara United/Clonakilty AFC B v Bay Rovers (October 11th), Castletown Celtic v Dunmanway Town A/Castlelack (October 11th)