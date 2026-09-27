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Severe rain warning for Cork

September 27th, 2026 8:09 AM

By Jackie Keogh

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A severe weather warning for rain, and a warning of the risk of flooding, has been issued by Met Éireann.
Very heavy thundery rain and blustery conditions are expected and an orange rain warning is in effect from 6am today until 10am.
Potential impacts include flooding, poor visibility, difficult travelling conditions.
In addition, the combination of Spring tides, surge and strong onshore winds may result in wave overtopping along southern and southeastern coastlines.
The areas affected include Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

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