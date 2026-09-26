WEST CORK SOCCER: Castlelack United and Togher Celtic crowned champions

CASTLELACK United were crowned SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U13 Schoolboys League One champions on Monday evening.

The Brinny club headed to Canon Crowley Park for their final league fixture of the season needing to avoid defeat to claim the trophy.

Creditably, their opponents, Drinagh Dynamos, produced an excellent display and pushed the title-chasing visitors all the way.

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It was the home team who led at the end of the first half thanks to Odhran French’s opener.

Matthew Grainger levelled matters early in the second period but Dynamos hit back with Kerry Yeboah Tamea restoring his home team’s 2-1 lead.

Castlelack needed a second equaliser from Jack Crowley to seal a 2-2 draw after 42 minutes. That precious point was enough to confirm the Brinny club as 2026 U13 Schoolboys League One champions.

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Dunmanway Town maintained their push to become U14 Schoolgirls Premier League champions with a fourth victory in seven outings. Town stayed four points clear of the chasing pack courtesy of a narrow victory at home to Lyre Rovers at the Meadows.

Faye Barry fired Dunmanway into a 1-0 lead and that was doubled once Rachel O’Leary found the net early in the second period. Sarah Walsh pulled one back for Lyre Rovers but Dunmanway Town held on to secure an important 2-1 victory.

In the U14 Schoolgirls Championship where Riverside Athletic and already crowned champions Togher Celtic played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Carbery Park. Annabella McCarthy netted twice for Riverside. Faye Buston and Ella O’Donovan were on target for Togher.

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There was no shortage of goals in the most recent round of U15 Schoolgirls Premier League fixtures.

Lyre Rovers travelled to Castletownbere and overcame Beara United 5-1 to remain top of the league standings. Saoirse Farrelly scored for United but Gemma O’Brien, Katelyn Ponton, Shauna McCarthy, Eve Tobin and Hannah O’Connell efforts wrapped up Lyre’s sixth league victory of the season.

Elsewhere in the U15 Schoolgirls Premier, Clonakilty AFC edged Dunmanway Town 4-2 at the Meadows. Alex O’Brien (two), Lucy Harrington and Éala Pattwell were on target for the Ballyvackey club. Kiera Kelly was amongst the goals for Dunmanway.