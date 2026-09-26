Ballinora’s reign as Mid Cork junior hurling kings is over

THE semi-final pairings for the MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling Championship have been decided after the conclusion of the group stage.

BY BRENDAN KENNEALLY

The big talking point is the failure of five-in-a-row champions Ballinora to qualify for the last four, having suffered two defeats in their group.

The semi-final line-up is: Grenagh v Dripsey, Donoughmore v Inniscarra.

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Grenagh 2-15

Ballinora 0-14

The stakes were high for this final round game in Group 1 at Coachford, as defeat for either team meant elimination from the championship.

Grenagh were worthy winners, they finished their group with five wins from five games, and they will make a bold bid for ultimate honours as they have the hurling and the desire to regain a title last held in 2013.

Champions Ballinora, striving to win their sixth Mid Cork title in a row, went down battling to the end but on this occasion they just did not have what was needed to get over the line.

The intensity from both sides was evident from the start. The teams were level at 0-6 each after 25 minutes, having matched one another point for point. The major flaw from both sides was the wides tally, totaling seven each at this stage.

Dan Twomey put Grenagh in front from a 65, and in the 28th minute struck a telling blow for the winners when Robert Coleman sent over a peach of a pass which Twomey duly batted to the net to put Grenagh four points clear. A late point from Jack Hegarty for the champions reduced the gap to a goal at half time, 1-7 to 0-7.

Shane Morley increased the Grenagh lead with a point on the resumption. Ben Mayer replied with a Ballinora point from a free. In the 36th minute, Morley lashed the sliotar to the Ballinora net after his run forward unattended had been spotted by his midfield partner Seán Joyce. Grenagh were now two goals ahead.

To the champion’s credit, they set about their task with courage. Points from a Mayer free, a Kingston 65, Liam Lyons and another from a long-range free from Shane Kingston reduced the leeway to two points, 2-8 to 0-12, by the 47th minute.

Ace freetaker Dan Twomey proved his worth for Grenagh with three points in a row which restored dominance to the winners, before Ballinora cut the deficit to four points in the 59th minute, 2-12 to 0-14.

By now, Grenagh were defending heroically and finished the contest with three unanswered points to blow the championship race wide open.

Scorers –

Grenagh: D Twomey 1-7 (5f, 1 65); S Morley 1-3; D Kenny, S Bourke 0-2 each; S Joyce 0-1.

Ballinora: B Mayer 0-3 (3f); L Lyons, J Hegarty, C Quirke, S Kingston (1f, 1 65) 0-2 each; M Quirke, D Dineen, J Byrne 0-1 each.

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Inniscarra 2-20

Aghabullogue 1-6

Inniscarra were expected to win this group encounter with neighbours Aghabullogue at Donoughmore. They fully justified the experts’ forecasts by leading at half time by 1-14 to 1-3 before the game petered out with a 17-point gap between the teams at the finish.

Due to the results of games played earlier, Inniscarra knew before the throw-in that they were going to occupy the second place in the group and advance to the semi-final against Donoughmore.

Inniscarra suffered only one defeat (to Grenagh) in the group and will be very formidable opposition for any of the remaining semi finalists.

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Donoughmore 4-25

Dripsey 3-21

This Group 2 game at Blarney decided which team would finish on top, as both teams were already assured of a semi final spot before throw-in.

Donoughmore started very well and were 2-8 to 0-3 in front after 15 minutes, Mark Lucey and Paddy Murphy the goal scorers.

Dripsey stormed back in the second quarter and put 2-6 on the board, Charlie O’Callaghan and George Feeney scoring their goals. It was 2-12 to 2-9 for Donoughmore at half time.

In the second half Donoughmore got on top and goals from David McDonald and Adam Dinan made them comfortable. A 52nd minute goal for Dripsey from Mark O’Sullivan was a reward for battling on.