Bandon to face Midleton in intermediate A semi-final

JOE Burke’s Bandon had already qualified for the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship semi-final but now they know their opponents.

Midleton’s second string will provide the Lilywhites’ opposition on Saturday, October 3rd in Church Road following their 4-15 to 2-12 victory over Youghal. Former Cork hurler Luke O’Farrell (2-2), Kian Farmer and Cathal Beausang (1-1 each) featured for the Magpies.

Aghada’s 3-23 to 3-21 win over Mallow confirmed Bandon’s last-four opponents, as no repeat pairings were permitted. Aghada will face Sarsfields’ seconds in the other semi-final.

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In premier intermediate, Carrigaline advanced to the semi-finals following a 0-32 to 2-12 win over Cloyne. Brian Kelleher (0-10) and Eanna Desmond (0-6) led the way for the Carrigdhoun outfit. They face Muskerry club Ballincollig in the last four on Saturday, October 3rd in Ovens.

Valley Rovers face Dungourney on the same day in Ballyanley following the latter’s 3-26 to 3-25 extra-time win over Aghabullogue.

In senior A, Muskerry club Blarney will play Carrigtwohill in a semi-final on Saturday, October 3rd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Imokilly club beat Na Piarsaigh on penalties following a 2-24 to 3-21 draw.

Matthew Barrett was the hero for Carrigtwohill, as he struck an 80-metre free over to equalise and bring it to spot pucks, where they held their nerve.

Ballinhassig bowed out after a thrilling 2-31 to 1-29 defeat to Watergrasshill. Ger Collins was brilliant for Hassig with 1-16, but it wasn’t enough. The Hill now meet Erin’s Own in the semis, a double-header with Blarney v Carrigtwohill.

Finally, in premier senior, county champions Sarsfields exited the championship following a 4-19 to 1-25 loss to Kanturk. Colin Walsh, Alan Walsh and Liam O’Keeffe starred for the Duhallow surprise packets.

St Finbarr’s, managed by Dohenys man Paudie Murray, saw off Imokilly 1-24 to 1-13 as Castlehaven footballer Damien Cahalane netted. Randal Óg footballer Seán Daly played his part, too. The Barrs face Kanturk in the semi-finals on Sunday, October 4th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That game will be part of a double-header with the other semi-final, which will feature Midleton and Glen Rovers. The Glen beat Charleville 2-21 to 1-20 as Patrick Horgan rediscovered his magic touch.