West Cork gardeners branching out with fun fashion challenge

GARDENERS and growers have taken to social media in a funny fashion challenge that sees them show off their well-worn garden gear.

As part of the Garden Chic Challenge, entertaining clips are making the rounds on Instagram of people strutting their stuff around gardens, farms and nurseries all over West Cork.

The campaign is the brainchild of Aimi Pinder who runs Crooked Boot Farm and Nursery in Ballydehob, together with her wife Lucy.

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They can be found selling their produce every week on markets including Skibbereen and Schull.

‘We were working away in the nursery and trying to find ways to have a bit of craic, so it’s not all work and no play,’ said Aimi.

‘We created a video and nominated other people who have their hands in the soil to make their own. It seems to have taken off. The challenge is about giving people a pat on the back and let them have a bit of fun as well.’

The Garden Chic Challenge has been described as horticulture’s answer to the Ice Bucket Challenge, and has generated countless video views and comments.

Aimi said the challenge also poked a bit of fun at lifestyle influencers who show off their boxfresh gardening clothes on social media.

‘That’s not how we work. We don’t spend an hour getting dressed. We all work incredibly hard seven days a week to make it in our business,’ said Aimi, who has help running the nursery from Erin Mulhall.

Environmental educator Aimi, who also works with schools, says she wanted to raise awareness of fast fashion and its impact on the environment.

The videos highlight reused hand-me-downs and thrifted garments used as garden workwear.

One main aim of the challenge was to encourage others to mend and reuse their clothes in the garden, giving them a new lease of life.

‘The campaign is also a nod to queer culture and about celebrating it. My wife and I run the nursery and we live here with our child. It’s about celebrating diversity in nature and in people,’ said Aimi, adding it was good to not take yourself too seriously.

Among the people who have joined the fun and posted their own videos are Clovis Ferguson at Gubbeen Farmhouse in Schull, who showed her outdoor garments while planting spuds. Bradely Putz of Lisheen Greens was delighted to make a clip with the whole family and even got the tractor out to star in a supporting role.

His partner Dee and children Cuan, Wren and Feda all got involved in the making of the clip.

‘It’s not really the sort of thing we would usually post but we decided to join in for a bit of fun,’ said Bradley.

‘We filmed it outside and in one of our polytunnels. When we were at the market in Skibbereen on Saturday a lot of people said they had seen the video and liked it.’