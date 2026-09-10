‘We need to find that extra step, to push on,’ insists Newcestown boss after premier senior status assured

Newcestown 0-21

St Finbarr’s 1-18

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was honours even at the end of this highly-anticipated Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship third-round clash in Enniskeane.

In front of a huge crowd, both sides eventually got what they needed from the game.

The draw saw St Finbarr’s advance to the knock-out stages, courtesy of Midleton’s win over Bride Rovers in the other group game, while Newcestown’s valuable point ensured they were free from the threat of relegation.

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Newcestown knew a big win could have sent them into the quarter-finals, but as the game progressed it became clear that avoiding the relegation play-off was the immediate job.

This was a game both sides could have won and could have lost. It’s also one that Newcestown should have won, missing two good chances of a winning point in the dying seconds.

What Newcestown didn’t get was a much sought-after win over one of the big guns in the championship, especially as the Barrs had to line out without two of their more influential forwards, Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane.

As a result, the Blues were very dependent on the talented William Buckley for scores in attack as well as long-range scores from their strong half-back line.

‘Yes, I know we did West Cork proud today but we just have to get over that winning line,’ said Newcestown manager Daniel Twomey.

‘We had the winning of the game – those two late wides. We also had the winning of the game the last day against Midleton. We need to find that extra step, to push on.’

This was a fine team display by the West Cork side, who also had their difficulties up front, depending on Richie O’Sullivan’s free-taking and nine points from their defence and midfield.

Over the hour Newcestown had the better goal chances, none of which they took, especially one immediately on the restart which would have given them a real grip on the game.

This clash was history in the making – a senior hurling club team from Carbery meeting a senior club team from outside the Carbery division in a venue located in Carbery for the very first time. Unfortunately, the weather was a spoilsport. The crowd was large and the arrangements by St Mary’s were top class, but the heavy mist earlier in the afternoon probably deterred many from attending even though the blue skies broke through for the first half before the mist returned after the break.

Newcestown, with Jack Meade prominent at midfield, dominated early with the opening points from goalkeeper Cathal Wilson (free), Richard O’Sullivan (free), Jack Meade and David Buckley, but back came the Barrs, inspired by centre back Damien Cahalane, with three on the trot from William Buckley (two) and Cahalane.

James Buckley levelled the scores but then dominant Newcestown had the next three from David Buckley, outstanding corner back James Kelleher and Meade.

Another Meade point and the West Cork side were four in front entering the second quarter, 0-8 to 0-4.

Three more from Kelleher, O’Sullivan (free) and Colm Dinneen, with a single pointed free from Ben Cunningham for the Barrs, opened a six-point gap but in the 25th minute, Cunningham set up Ricky Barrett for the only goal of the game. It was 0-11 to 1-5 at the break, hardly indicative of Newcestown’s superiority.

It was the Barrs, breeze assisted, to the fore in the third quarter with some great long-range points from Conor Cahalane, Buckley, Ethan Twomey, the Cunninghams, Ben and Sam, and Ciarán Doolan, but Newcestown were battling. They answered with scores from Eoghan Collins, a long-range Wilson free, and O’Sullivan (two frees). All square on 45 minutes, 0-15 to 1-12.

Points from Eoghan Finn, Seán Daly and Conor Cahalane, with one from Luke Meade, had the Barrs two in front on 51 minutes, but sub Niall Kelly had two superb scores for the St John’s brigade to level it again.

Another goal chance missed, but Newcestown in front from an O’Sullivan free as the excitement mounted.

A Ben Cunningham leveller, an O’Sullivan lead point again.

Watches being scanned, worried sideline mentors, and a great battle being waged by Seán O’Donovan and Jamie Burns on the edge of the Barrs’ square, before Barrs’ goalkeeper Shane Hurley pointed from 80 metres to level.

William Buckley came up with a beautiful lead point, but back came Newcestown with Niall Kelly hitting his third point in the 60th minute.

In the three minutes of injury time, Newcestown missed two clear chances and the final whistle announced a draw – the shared points helping both causes.

OUR STAR: The silken skills and marvellous point scoring of Cork player, William Buckley, stood out.

Scorers

Newcestown: Richard O’Sullivan 0-6f; Niall Kelly, Jack Meade 0-3 each; James Kelleher, David Buckley, Cathal Wilson (2f) 0-2 each; Colm Dinneen, Eoghan Collins, Luke Meade 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: William Buckley 0-4; Ricky Barrett 1-0; Conor Cahalane, Ben Cunningham (2f) 0-3 each; Shane Hurley, Ciarán Doolan, Seán Daly, Damien Cahalane, James Murray, Ethan Twomey, Eoghan Finn, Sam Cunningham 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Cathal Wilson; Mícheál McSweeney, Eoghan Collins, James Kelleher; James Burrows, Luke Meade, Colm O’Donovan; Daire McAree, Jack Meade; David Buckley, Joe Kenneally, Richard O’Sullivan; Gearóid O’Donovan, Seán O’Donovan, Colm Dinneen.

Subs: Ciarán O’Donovan for J Kenneally (26), Ciarán Hurley for D McAree (41), Niall Kelly for C Dinneen (41), Eddie Kenneally for R O’Sullivan (43, blood).

St Finbarr’s: Shane Hurley; Ciarán Doolan, Jamie Burns, Seán Daly; Conor Cahalane, Damien Cahalane, James Murray; Ethan Twomey, John Wiggington Barrett; Ben Cunningham, Conor McCarthy, Jack O’Kelly; William Buckley, Cian Walsh, Ricky Barrett.

Subs: Sam Cunningham for C McCarthy (ht), Eoghan Finn for J O’Kelly (41), A Barry for J Murray (56).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).