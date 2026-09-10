JOHN HAYES: Clonakilty and Castlehaven have what it takes to reach knockout stage

AFTER a lengthy break, the games are back in the Cork football championships this weekend.

We have already covered everything from Carbery junior A up through premier junior and both intermediate grades. Those previews and predictions are in the books so this week we can focus on the two senior grades, with more exciting encounters down for decision.

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We start at senior A, where Group 3 is the most clearcut with qualification for the knock-out stages already secured by Éire Óg and Kilshannig. Those two teams will face off to decide top spot and the winners will proceed directly to a semi-final, with both teams on full points and with healthy positive scoring difference. Éire Óg (+23) are three points better off in this regard and so a draw would likely provide the same outcome, given Kanturk (+11) are leading Group 1 on three points and would need a minimum 12-point win to better Éire Óg’s scoring tally. This will be a good contest and in a tight call, we take Éire Óg to prevail.

Elsewhere in Group 3, Bishopstown (-19) and Clyda Rovers (-24), both on zero points, meet in a de facto relegation semi-final. We think the city side’s late collapse was something of an aberration after a good showing against Éire Óg – they can condemn the Mourneabbey outfit to the relegation decider.

As previously mentioned, Kanturk sit atop Group 1 on three points, and they face promoted Aghabullogue, who are bottom on one point after their setback against Beál Athá’n Ghaorthaidh. Both these clubs are true dual clubs who have enjoyed great success in both codes on the back of talented squads, with Kanturk flying in the premier senior hurling also. Aghabullogue are a fine football team, but Kanturk have the edge in experience and physicality and can secure their qualification in this one.

Draw specialists Dohenys face Beál Athá’n in the other game, with both on two points. Dohenys have a scoring difference of zero against -7 for the Gaeltacht side, so another draw will see them through unless Aghabullogue win by five or more against Kanturk. The equation is simple for Beál Athá’n with only a win being enough to continue their season. This is another toss of a coin contest, and while I’d be very wary of the men from the west, Dohenys might have been more consistent to date. They may do just enough to join Kanturk.

Finally to Group 2, and we start with what looks like the more straightforward contest. Surprised by Newmarket last time out, Cill na Marta should bounce back and ensure O’Donovan Rossa join the losers of Bishopstown v Clyda in the relegation play-off. Any other result would be a major shock. Even with my own bias, the other game in the group might be the game of the weekend in senior A, when leaders Newmarket face Carbery Rangers.

Any result for Newmarket will see them safely through, while Ross need to win. Both teams sit on +6 scoring difference, so Ross will qualify with a positive result of any description. That scenario will see three teams on four points, and Newmarket would be vulnerable to Cill na Martra winning by four points or more to knock them out.

More likely, the Duhallow team will need at least another point here to progress, and they will be favourites to do so after an impressive outing against Cill na Martra. Both teams have good forwards, so it should be an interesting game for the neutral. I will refrain from making an explicit call here given my previously admitted inherent bias, however I will say Ross will have to produce their best to get the win they need to move forward in the competition.

Which takes us, finally, to the top of the tree: the premier senior football championship. There is no less intrigue to be found here, albeit some of the games may appeal a little more predictable on paper. Group 1 still has the potential to see one of the major shocks, with champions St Finbarr’s (+9) still vulnerable to an early elimination. I think I’ll burst that bubble quite quickly because I don’t see it happening for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, I expect they will beat Mallow (-10 in scoring difference) and secure their passage on four points. However, should the North Cork side repeat their heroics of 2024 by beating the Barrs, they will need a 19-point turnaround to catch the current champions, assuming a three-way tie with Douglas (-3) on two points. Defeat would see the Barrs eliminated if Douglas were to get a result against leaders Carrigaline (+4), but we don’t expect that to happen either. Complications aside, Carrigaline and the Barrs should progress. A win for Carrigaline could very well secure a semi-final spot.

Group 2 again sees one of the big three far from certain of what has been their customary progression to the latter stages of the championship, with Nemo Rangers (+2) third in the table at present. Their opponents on Sunday, Valley Rovers (+3), sit at the top of the standings with four points, with Newcestown (+5) sandwiched in between on two points also. St Michael’s (-10) bring up the rear on zero points and Newcestown should condemn them to elimination, at the very least. The relegation picture I will try to clear up, shortly.

The win for Newcestown will mean that Nemo have to beat Valleys, and a victory of any description for the Trabeg side will see them through and the current leaders out of the championship. The bookies still have Nemo as raging favourites for the contest, giving odds of 1/5 against 7/2 for Rovers. On a weekend where there are several clearcut outcomes in the eyes of the bookies, this is one where they look to have been too generous with their prices. I think Valleys will bring Nemo all the way to the death and I don’t see much in this. Nemo may sneak home, but it’s far from a given. Keep an eye on the updates from Inniscarra.

Last but not least, the group of death, Group 3. Ballincollig (-14) are already eliminated and will need to get something against Clonakilty (+8) to avoid a relegation play-off. Should they lose, for argument let’s say by a single point, they will need both Mallow and St Michael’s to both lose by at least five points to avoid that scenario. I do think Ballincollig, at their best, can push Clon all the way, however on form we have to tip Clon to get the job done and Ballincollig followers will be anxiously hoping the Barrs and Newcestown put up big wins against their relegation rivals.

Which leaves us with probably the game of the weekend, as heavyweights Castlehaven (+3) take on newcomers Knocknagree (+3) in a repeat of the Division 1 league final that Haven won by a single point after extra-time. The Haven are level with Clon on three points, with Knocknagree one behind on two, which makes this a straightforward equation if we assume Clon have done their job. A win or draw will do Castlehaven while Knocknagree need to win.

In my book, the Haven have enough experience and nous to see off what will be a strong Knocknagree challenge. It’s a game that should draw a good crowd to Páirc Uí Rinn, and hopefully it will be akin to the cracker of a league final that they played out a couple of short months ago.

So there you have it, my full suite of previews and predictions. It has to be said that I am swinging in the dark a little with some of the 38 games I have looked at, especially at the lower grades, however I think we have given fair coverage to the football competitions in Carbery and Cork over the last few weeks.

For the record, my prediction for the premier senior is that Carrigaline will progress straight to the semi-final, with already known quarter-finalists Carbery joined by the Barrs, Newcestown, Nemo Rangers, Clonakilty and Castlehaven. Others, including Valley Rovers and Knocknagree, may have plenty to say about that. Roll on the weekend.