TALKING POINTS: Bandon power on, Newcestown stay up, Clonakilty knocked out

STAYING UP

Newcestown will be a premier senior hurling club for the fourth year in succession. Following their battling draw against St Finbarr’s (0-21 to 1-18) and Sarsfields’ 3-22 to 1-19 win over Douglas, it means Daniel Twomey’s men avoid the relegation play-off for the third campaign on the bounce. The Carbery side led 0-11 to 1-5 at half-time and were well in contention but a Barrs fightback denied Newcestown an even more memorable day in Enniskeane. They have held their own at the top tier for this long, but next year is the time to challenge for a knockout stage place. We’ve seen what Kanturk and Charleville have achieved this season in topping their groups so there is no reason why Newcestown can’t reach those same heights.

BANDON MARCH ON

While disappointed to lose the intermediate A final to Aghabullogue last year, Bandon wanted to continue that upward curve and reach another decider. The Lilywhites are one step away from achieving that target after an 0-18 to 0-17 win over Russell Rovers saw them top their group. They will now face one of Mallow, Youghal or Midleton’s seconds in the semi-final and will fancy their chances of advancing to the final. While talisman Michael Cahalane struck 0-5 – 0-4 from play – it would have been pleasing for Joe Burke to see others step up to the plate. Mark Sugrue accounted for 0-4 while match-winner Cathal Lynch, Conor Calnan and Kevin Hannon hit 0-2 each. Progress has been made at underage with the club’s premier 2 minor final appearance in 2025 and another adult decider would mark a progressive two years.

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END OF HISTORIC RUN

Kilbrittain’s intermediate A championship journey came to an end with a 1-23 to 0-18 loss to Aghada, but it also spelled an end to an impressive run. Joe Ryan’s team went 12 championship games unbeaten between August 25th, 2024 and September 3rd, 2026. That’s over two years without a defeat between the defeat to Ballygarvan in 2024 and last Friday night’s loss to Aghada. In that time, they won a county premier junior title, a Munster junior championship and reached the big house in Croke Park and won the All-Ireland crown. It’s been a magical time for the club that has created great memories, and while they will be disappointed that their championship campaign has ended, Kilbrittain can look back and appreciate what a fantastic period this was. They will be back in 2027.

NEIGHBOURS PROGRESS

Before the final weekend of group games, we already knew Barryroe were into the knockout stages at premier junior, so their 1-21 to 1-18 loss to Mayfield wasn’t a big blow. Argideen Rangers had to avoid defeat to St Finbarr’s seconds to join their Ibane Gaels counterparts and they ticked that box with ease, winning 4-16 to 2-13. Four first-half goals set Christy Crowley’s men on their way as Sean Walsh (two), John Michael O’Callaghan and Cathal O’Donovan found the net. It means that Argideen face Ballygarvan in the quarter-final on Sunday, September 20th (3pm) in Ballinspittle. Barryroe, meanwhile, come up against Cloughduv in the other quarter on Saturday, 19th (4pm) in Enniskeane. Kilshannig and St Catherine’s await in the semi-finals.

CLON KNOCKED OUT

The final round of RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling championship action provided more eye-catching results. The big one was 2023 champions and 2026 league holders Clonakilty exiting the fray following a 3-11 to 0-18 loss to Bandon’s seconds in Roinn 2. The Lilywhites advance as group winners. Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, despite an opening day defeat to Bandon, progressed in second with a commanding 1-17 to 1-5 victory over Randal Óg. St Mary’s were almost knocked out in Roinn 1 but salvaged a 1-20 apiece draw with St James. With Kilbree beating Newcestown, St James bowed out, St Mary’s are straight through to the semi-finals along with Ballinascarthy after the 2025 champions saw off Dohenys, 0-17 to 1-11.