HOUSE OF THE WEEK: West Cork cottage with sauna, plunge pool & ocean views for €695k

Set on approx. 2 acres in one of West Cork's most spectacular coastal settings, this property enjoys a commanding position on Ringarogy Island.

Occupying a private, elevated site with a sought-after westerly aspect, the property offers coastal views with complete tranquility.

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The accommodation centres around a traditional 4 bed 2 bath cottage (c. 1,200 sq ft) which is in sound condition.

A unique feature is the garden room which includes an office, sauna & plunge pool.

There is also a detached garage and green house.

Accessed via a private laneway, it is surrounded by mature trees, established gardens and a variety of shrubs and plants, creating a sheltered retreat.

This is, without question, an outstanding coastal residence in one of Ireland`s most desirable and unspoilt locations.

A short drive from the vibrant harbour village of Baltimore and the bustling market town of Skibbereen, the property offers the perfect balance of peaceful coastal living and convenient access to local amenities.

Euro 695,000

Ardnagrena, Ringarogy, Baltimore

Charles McCarthy auctioneers