WCSSL ROUND-UP: Sullane complete league and cup schoolgirls U16 double

SULLANE completed a SuperValu West Cork U16 Schoolgirls Premier League and Cup double on the same weekend that Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty AFC were crowned U12 Schoolgirls Premier and Championship winners.

The Ballyvourney club concluded a terrific season by facing off against rivals Drinagh Rangers in a play-off for the 2026 U16 Schoolgirls Premier League title.

Having edged the Canon Crowley Park side 2-0 in this year's U16 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final, Sullane were hoping to add to their trophy cabinet in a winner-take-all encounter.

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Both sides finished joint top of the U16 Schoolgirls Premier on identical records of seven wins and one loss. WCSSL rules dictated that a play-off for the trophy was necessary so the top two in the U16 age-grade lined up under floodlights at Drinagh’s home ground.

Sullane dominated the opening half and built a substantial first-half lead. Abbie Scanlon (two), Keely Dineen, Sadbh Cronin and Eithne Ní Laocha all found the net to make it 5-0 at the break.

Rangers were much improved in the second half, restricting Sullane to a solitary Keely Dineen goal, but there was no denying the latter their 6-0 title-clinching victory.

‘We are so proud of every girl in this group who put in an outstanding team performance tonight,’ Sullane coach Austin Twomey commented.

‘They started the game strong, played some excellent attacking football and had raced into a commanding lead by half time. In the second half, Sullane held strong to keep a clean sheet.’

Sullane U16 Schoolgirls: E Carey, E Cronin, S Cronin, S Delahunty, K Dineen, A Kelleher, G Lynch, M Lynch, Í McCarthy, A Ní Aodha, A Ni Aodha, E Ní Laocha, K O’Connell, D O’Donoghue, E O’Mahony, F O’Sullivan, A Scanlon, L Scannell, N Scannell and R White.

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Drinagh Rangers enjoyed better fortunes as their U12 Schoolgirls team picked up the 2026 West Cork Schoolgirls Premier League trophy on Sunday.

The Canon Crowley Park club qualified for the Premier League final play-off thanks to a 2-0 win away to Riverside Athletic in the last four. Hannah Sheehy and Rathnaid Whooley found the net on that occasion.

Beara got a shot at the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League by virtue of a semi-final play-off success at home to Bay Rovers.

Castletownbere hosted the fixture with Lizzi O’Shea twice finding the net and an additional Ashlinn Lowney strike sealing a 3-0 win.

Kealkill hosted Sunday’s final play-off which turned into a cracking encounter between two evenly matched teams. One goal was enough for Drinagh to lift the trophy as Hannah Sheehy scored the winner in a narrow 1-0 success.

Drinagh Rangers U12 Schoolgirls: Aoibhinn O’Donnovan, A Coll, G Jagoe, E Reilly, H Sheehy, E O’Regan (captain), Aisling O’Donovan, E O’Donovan, R Young, R Whooley, Alice O’Donovan, C Hurley, L Coll.

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Clonakilty AFC Reds celebrated a deserved West Cork U12 Schoolgirls Championship League title-victory in Kealkill on Sunday.

The Ballyvackey club competed well throughout the U12 Schoolgirls Premier campaign before the division split into Premier and Championship play-offs.

Clon AFC Reds and Clon AFC Greens were drawn together in the Championship play-off semi-finals. An all-Clonakilty derby did not disappoint.

The Greens put in a superb performance before losing 5–1 after the Reds’ Laura Lanko (two), Catherine Foley (two) and Grace Malone scored. Caoimhe Gilmore was on target for the Clon AFC Greens.

That outcome set up a Championship play-off decider between Clon Reds and Dunmanway Town.

Dunmanway’s improvement since the beginning of the season was obvious as they matched Clonakilty stride for stride throughout a thrilling contest.

It took a solitary Aisling Powell goal to decide the outcome. The Clon AFC Reds player netted the only goal of her team’s title-winning play-off, sparking off wild celebrations.

Clonakilty AFC Reds U12 Schoolgirls: L Lanko, A Wilcox (captain), M Deasy, F Coppinger, I Gleeson, A Mathieson, L Harte, L Fitzpatrick Barrett, G Malone, A Grant, S Gilbert, I Field, C Foley, A Powley, I Milne.