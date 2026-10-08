WATCH: Minister Emer Higgins agrees to meet West Cork parents over respite care deficit

MINISTER of State with responsibility for Disability Emer Higgins TD has agreed to meet with parents and family members who use the services of CoAction to hear their concerns.

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It follows an angry address by Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG) in the Seanad as he called out the lack of respite services in West Cork and described the system as “not fit for purpose”.

During his Seanad speech he said that the service provider in West Cork has €5m in a bank account, yet there is a severe shortage of respite care.

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Senator O’Donovan also made the point that the HSE should be providing funding and developing systems and places for residential and overnight respite.

“The HSE does have a role here to investigate these organisations to see where the funding is going and what it is going to be used for,” he stated.

“I know the board members of CoAction in West Cork have tried and are trying. They are listening to the parents in West Cork, but we need to see action.

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“I know the HSE has audited these providers. I am aware an audit has taken place, but we need to see the findings of the audit. We need to see properties built because properties and land are owned across West Cork.”

The Southern Star spoke with a number of frustrated mothers who offered a ‘day in the life’ account of the ongoing care and support needs of their adult children, warning of carer burnout.

A spokesperson for HSE South West issued a statement to The Southern Star confirming there are currently 148 adults on the HSE overnight respitewaiting list in Cork. Within the children’s disability network team, the spokesperson said there are currently “11 children awaiting day respite and 19 children awaiting overnight respite”.

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The HSE spokesperson said: “Respite care is provied in a variety of settings and for various lengths of time, depending on the needs of the individual service user, their family or carer, and according to available resources.

“HSE South West Disability Services is acutely aware of the demand for respite services and has invested significantly in respite services in recent years.”

Asked about Sen O’Donovan’s Seanad address and the mothers who spoke to us, a spokesperson for CoAction said it would be inappropriate to comment on any individual case.

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They added: “CoAction remains fully committed to supporting individuals and their families and to working collaboratively to ensure that services are delivered in a person-centred, respectful and responsive manner.

“We are committed to engaging constructively with individuals and families regarding any concerns they may have and to supporting the best possible outcomes for those who use our services.”