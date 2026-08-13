WATCH: German fashion brand Oska chooses West Cork for new €2m Irish online hub

WEST Cork could become the Irish online headquarters for women’s fashion brand Oska, which is investing €2m in creating two outlets in Ireland.

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German businessman Helmut Bayer said the investment is in addition to the clothing company’s presence in Brown Thomas in Dublin, and its outlet at Mount Usher Gardens.

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The Munich-based businessman, who runs the company with his daughter Lisa, told The Southern Star: ‘The purchase of a building at Toormore, near Schull, and its reopening, is an investment in Oska’s future.’

Having closed ten stores in the US, and continuing to sustain duty and export costs in the UK post-Brexit, Mr Bayer said he is now focusing on Europe. Oska has 50 stores in Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Australia, and Ireland​. Mr Bayer said he also retained ‘a small one’ in New York.

He said the ability to trade without visa, or other restrictions​, is key to how his business will evolve. He has plans to increase the warehousing capacity of the Toormore site, and make it his online sales distribution hub for Ireland. The business at Toormore currently employs four people, but Mr Bayer believes there will be more jobs in the months ahead.

Oska was one of a number of successful businesses owned and run by Bantry style icon Marion Weidner before her retirement in 2024. Describing Marion as ‘a real friend,’ Helmut said she was instrumental in facilitating his return to Toormore​, and helping to secure the right premises in Monkstown.

• Full interview in next week’s paper.