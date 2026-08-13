ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE FINAL TALKING POINTS: Cork youngsters, perfect revenge and goals win games

SWEET REVENGE

Last year’s All-Ireland final defeat would have been hard to take for Cork, especially given Carrie Dolan’s last minute free to win the title for Galway, 1-14 to 1-13. This year, to win the O’Duffy Cup for the 31st time would be extra sweet given the margin of victory and to deny Galway their first ever back to back triumph. Cork have now met Galway in an All-Ireland final or semi-final in the last four years. The Rebels have won three of those big games. In a big rivalry such as this, that is a serious stat. Another reason why these are great times for Cork camogie.

SUPER SAOIRSE

Before Courcey Rovers’ Saoirse McCarthy hit the back of the net, Cork were level at 0-11 apiece but that major gave the Rebels a lead that they held from there to the end. Cork’s second top scorer in the championship with 1-16, McCarthy is the consistent performer that inspires the Rebels. It’s well known that she is a key player for the Leesiders at this stage but it’s amazing how the Ballinspittle woman steps up in the big moments. She was nominated for the camogie player of the year award for the last three seasons. Don’t be shocked if she is shortlisted again after an incredible campaign.

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GOALS WIN GAMES

It was the ultimate difference between the sides. Cork had 26 shot attempts compared to Galway’s 31. The Rebels had 18 efforts from play compared to Galway’s 24 but crucially Ger Manley’s side had two goal chances and Galway had one. Cork converted both through Saoirse McCarthy and Orlaith Cahalane while the Connacht county’s forward Mairead Dillon fired over the bar. In a game of tight margins and the fact that both sides conceded one goal between them coming into the decider, this was always going to be crucial. Galway had kept a clean sheet in every game leading up to last Sunday but Cork found a way for goals.

TIMING THEIR RUN

Back in April, Cork had just lost their fourth game in their first six of 2026 as Tipperary comfortably beat them 1-18 to 2-9 in the Munster championship. That followed a league campaign where they fell to Antrim, Waterford and Galway. With Katrina and Pamela Mackey, Laura Tracey, Hannah Looney and Aoife Healy no longer part of the panel, this looked to be a transitional phase for Ger Manley’s troops. However, five consecutive victories over Galway (twice), Tipperary (twice) and Waterford have propelled them back to the top of the camogie ladder. Considering the absentees and the amount of players getting their first chance with the seniors, this has been a remarkable recovery. Perhaps the most unlikely All-Ireland wins in Cork camogie’s history.

YOUNG GUNS

For Millie Condon, Ava Fitzgerald and Isobel Sheehan, this was their first time starting in an All-Ireland senior final and they didn’t look one bit out of place. All three players played the full 60 minutes too, showing the belief Ger Manley has in these players. Considering who these young players replaced in Hannah Looney, Aoife Healy and Laura Tracey, the step up they have made has been remarkable. Condon and Fitzgerald were part of the county’s All-Ireland U23 win back in May too which gave them confidence and a winning feeling. Not a bad first season to start for your county and there is plenty more to come from this contingent.